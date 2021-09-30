State, NNMC holding vaccination clinic events — dates announced in Farmington and Shiprock

FARMINGTON — The New Mexico Department of Health is resuming large-scale vaccination events with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to accommodate those who are eligible for their third dose.

The department has events scheduled at the McGee Park Convention Center from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 5 and at the Farmington Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Oct. 7.

People with either weakened immune systems, ages 65 and older or ages 50 and older with underlying medical conditions are eligible for third doses.

First and second doses will be administered during the events as well.

People can pre-register at vaccinenm.org to reserve their dose. There will be on-site registration and walk-ins depending on the available doses.

The department will begin administering third doses starting on Oct. 11 to people 18 and older who are essential workers or have medical conditions.

For more information, contact the San Juan County Public Health Office at 505-327-4461.

Vaccines available on Sundays in Shiprock

Northern Navajo Medical Center will administer flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines every Sunday at Shiprock High School for the remainder of the year, according to a news release from the hospital.

The service will start on Oct. 3 with a drive-up vaccination event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the high school. The event is open to Indian Health Service beneficiaries who have a patient record at facilities or clinics under the Shiprock Service Unit.

Those ages 3 and older are eligible for the flu vaccine while first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine is for those 12 and older.

Third doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are available to those who meet the following criteria:

Individuals diagnosed with cancer, organ transplant recipients or taking strong immunosuppressive medications.

People 65 and older who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine in January, February or March.

Other high-risk individuals who are eligible based on guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Persons who are essential workers or first responders.

Those seeking a second or third dose of the Pfizer vaccine need to bring their vaccine information cards or immunization records.

"If you have misplaced your COVID-19 vaccination card, go to medical records at Northern Navajo Medical Center to pick up a copy of your immunization records, or download from your personal health record online," the release states.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription to The Daily Times.