Four COVID vaccine clinics in San Juan County, one in Shiprock this week

FARMINGTON — The New Mexico Department of Health and the Indian Health Service continue to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the area.

Over the weekend, the state Department of Health announced that New Mexicans who get the second dose or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine by June 17 will be eligible for a $100 incentive.

Clinics held by the state Department of Health:

McGee Park on June 15, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

San Juan County Commission Chambers, 100 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec on June 16, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

San Juan College Health and Human Performance Center on the San Juan College campus, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Farmington Civic Center on June 18, from 10:30 a.m. to noon

Each clinic, except the one at San Juan College, will offer both the Pfizer vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is only for those 18 and older.

The Department of Health recommends people pre-register at vaccinenm.org to reserve a dose of vaccine. On-site registration and walk-up service are based on remaining available doses.

Children younger than 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian or the child must bring documentation that shows signed parental consent.

For more information, contact the San Juan County Public Health Office at 505-327-4461.

The department announced the $100 incentive over the weekend to help the state reach a goal of having 60% of residents age 16 and older be fully vaccinated by this week.

To qualify for the amount, residents must show proof of New Mexico residency such as an identification card, pay stub or utility bill.

Those receiving a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine must provide the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination card or other proof of vaccination that shows when the first dose was received.

Residents can find their vaccination records at vaxviewnm.org.

For more information about the incentive, contact the department at 855-600-3453.

Earlier this month, state officials announced the Vax 2 the Max sweepstakes, and the governor's office reported that 372,774 residents had so far opted in the sweepstakes.

COVID vaccination site at Shiprock High School

The Shiprock Service Unit of the Navajo Area Indian Health Service will have a clinic at Shiprock High School on June 16 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The clinic is open to people 12 and older, including nonbeneficiaries who live or work in communities covered by either Northern Navajo Medical Center, Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle Health Center or Four Corners Regional Health Center.

Adolescents ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Contact the Shiprock Health Promotion at 505-368-6300 for more information.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

