Health agencies to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics in San Juan County, Navajo Nation

FARMINGTON — Several COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled this week by the New Mexico Department of Health.

Two clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those events are scheduled at McGee Park on June 8 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at the Farmington Recreation Center on June 12 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Other clinics will use only the Pfizer vaccine. Those clinics will be at the LaPlata Water Users Group in the "Little Red Schoolhouse" on June 9 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at the San Juan College Health and Human Performance Center on June 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Department of Health recommends people pre-register at vaccinenm.org to reserve a dose of the vaccine.

The department recommends pre-registration because on-site registration and walk-up service are based on remaining available doses.

A parent or legal guardian must accompany children under 18 years old or the child must bring documentation that shows signed parental consent.

For more information, contact the San Juan County Public Health Office at 505-327-4461.

Clinics in Shiprock, Upper Fruitland

There will be two vaccination clinics in Shiprock and one in Upper Fruitland by the Shiprock Service Unit of the Navajo Area Indian Health Service.

The first will be at Shiprock High School on June 9 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by one at the Upper Fruitland Chapter on June 12 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Clinics are open to people 12 and older, including nonbeneficiaries who live or work in communities covered by either the Northern Navajo Medical Center, the Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle Health Center or the Four Corners Regional Health Center.

A parent or guardian must accompany children ages 12 to 17.

For more information, contact Shiprock Health Promotion at 505-368-6300.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription to The Daily Times.