COVID-19 vaccine clinics pop up in Bloomfield, Farmington and Shiprock

FARMINGTON — The New Mexico Department of Health will hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Bloomfield and Farmington starting on June 1.

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be available at an event in Bloomfield. The remaining clinics will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses given 21 days apart, is available for individuals 12 years of age and older.

People under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian or bring signed parental consent with them to the clinic.

The J&J vaccine is available to those 18 years and older. It will be given at the Bloomfield Cultural Center on June 1 from 11 a.m. to noon.

Clinics offering the Pfizer vaccine are:

Bloomfield Cultural Center on June 1, from noon to 1 p.m.

McGee Park on June 1, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

San Juan College Health and Human Performance Center on June 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those who are interested must pre-register at vaccinenm.org if they wish to reserve a dose of the vaccine.

For more information, contact the San Juan County Public Health Office at 505-327-4461.

The May 28 update by the state Department of Health shows that 55.3% of New Mexico residents over the age of 16 have been fully vaccinated.

The data shows that the number of state residents who have received at least one dose is 65.2%.

In San Juan County, 71.9% of residents have received at least one shot and 57.7% of residents are fully vaccinated.

Shiprock COVID-19 vaccine clinics in June

The Shiprock Service Unit of the Navajo Area Indian Health Service will have a vaccination clinic on June 5 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Shiprock High School.

The clinic is open to people 12 and over, including non-beneficiaries who live or work in communities covered by either Northern Navajo Medical Center, Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle Health Center or Four Corners Regional Health Center.

However, a parent or guardian must accompany youth ages 12 to 17.

For more information, contact Shiprock Health Promotion at 505-368-6300.

Additional clinics are scheduled for:

Shiprock High School on June 9, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Upper Fruitland Chapter on June 12, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Shiprock High School on June 16, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Navajo Department of Health reported on May 21 that 103,574 people have been fully vaccinated by the Indian Health Service and other tribal health organizations.

There have been 224,081 total doses administered and the total number of doses distributed to the Navajo Nation is 247,265, according to the department.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

