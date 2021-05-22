COVID vaccine offered in free clinics in San Juan County, Navajo Nation

FARMINGTON — There will be multiple COVID-19 vaccination clinics in San Juan County and on the Navajo Nation this week.

The New Mexico Department of Health will have four clinics to give the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to individuals 12 years of age and older.

Clinics will be held:

McGee Park on May 25, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

San Juan County Commission Chambers, 100 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec on May 26, from 10:30 a.m. to noon

San Juan College Health and Human Performance Center on May 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Farmington Civic Center on May 28, from 11 a.m. to noon

Those who are interested must pre-register at vaccinenm.org if they wish to reserve a dose of the vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses given 21 days apart.

Children under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian or bring signed parental consent with them to the clinic.

For more information, contact San Juan County Public Health Office at 505-327-4461.

The state Department of Health reports that 53.4% of New Mexico residents over the age of 16 have been fully vaccinated as of May 21.

The number of state residents who have received at least one dose is 63.8%, according to the department.

In San Juan County, 70.1% of residents have received at least one shot and 56.6% of residents are fully vaccinated.

Vaccine clinics in Northern Agency

No appointments are needed to attend the vaccination clinics by the Shiprock Service Unit of the Navajo Area Indian Health Service.

The clinics are open to people 12 and over. A parent or guardian must accompany children ages 12 to 17.

The upcoming clinics are:

Tohaali Community School in Toadlena on May 24, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Shiprock High School on May 26, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Upper Fruitland Chapter on May 27, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Each clinic is open to non-beneficiaries who live or work in communities covered by either Northern Navajo Medical Center, Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle Health Center or Four Corners Regional Health Center.

For more information, contact Shiprock Health Promotion at 505-368-6300.

As of May 15, there have been 102,372 people who have been fully vaccinated by the Indian Health Service and other tribal health organizations, according to the Navajo Department of Health.

There have been 247,165 total doses distributed, and 218,605 total doses administered, the department reports.

