Lower Valley, Blanco centers will continue home delivery meal services Thanksgiving week

FARMINGTON — More San Juan County senior centers are gearing up to feed residents during Thanksgiving week.

Lower Valley Senior Center and Blanco Senior Center will continue their home delivery meal services, which have already been done on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays dating back to March.

“Especially during this time, it’s hard for our seniors,” said Michelle Murray, the senior services coordinator for Lower Valley and Blanco.

Murray said one must call both locations at least a couple days in advance to give an assessment of their needs before scheduling delivery services.

The phone number for Lower Valley, located at 17 Road 6668 in Fruitland, is 505-598-0054. The phone number for Blanco Senior Center, located at 7344 Highway 64 in Blanco, is 505-632-9146.

Murray also said Lower Valley will offer grab-and-go meal services at 12 p.m. Monday, as well as a grab-and-go Christmas dinner meal service at 12 p.m. Dec. 14.

“We still wanted to do stuff for them,” Murray said. “These seniors, they look forward to these special events… Once COVID hit, it took it all away from them… It’s hard for the senior population.”

Murray said the grab-and-go Christmas dinner service is usually done the week before Xmas.

Murray said both centers are closed until at least January, which has made it difficult for seniors because they can’t socialize with others.

