Kiwanis Farmington Rio del Sol chapter holds kids clothing drive at Target

Matt Hollinshead, mhollinshead@daily-times.com

FARMINGTON – When the time comes for San Juan County students to resume some form of in-person education, the Farmington Rio del Sol Kiwanis Club chapter ensured they’d be able to go back to school with brand new clothing.

The organization raised roughly $26,000 – with about 80% of funds coming from community donations – for 260 children to shop at the 15th annual “Clothes for Kids” drive Wednesday at Farmington’s Target location on 4900 E. Main Street. The kids picked out items like that extra jacket, pair of jeans and t-shirts.

“We just to try to help the kids any way we can,” event organizer Bob Brooks said, adding he hopes the event will turn out to be even more meaningful months down the road amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “It makes a huge difference in their lives. As Kiwanians, our goal is to serve the children of the world. That’s our motto.”

Brooks also said schools noted something simple such as new clothes have helped the kids come out of their shell and interact more with their friends and peers.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times.

