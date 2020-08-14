San Juan County Fire Department, other volunteers distribute food boxes in Blanco

The Daily Times staff

BLANCO – The San Juan County Fire Department’s fifth district, the Bloomfield Fire Department and other volunteers distributed 560 food boxes Friday at Blanco Elementary School.

County Public Relations Manager Devin Neeley said it was done for the greater good, helping those in Bloomfield, Blanco and Navajo Dam. SJCFD’s fifth district covers the jurisdictions of Blanco and Navajo Dam and provides mutual aid in Bloomfield.

Vehicles went through the school’s parking lot and looped back around to workers stationed at a table directly left of the main entryway.

Works hauled boxes into back seats and trunks of vehicles. Those boxes included items such as pasta, apples, melons, onions, carrots and lettuce.

Neeley said SJCFD hopes to arrange another distribution in the near future, with the location and time still to be determined.

