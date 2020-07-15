CLOSE
Boy Scouts lend helping hand to ECHO Food Bank
Adler Smith, chapter chief for the Crow Chapter of the Order of the Arrow, helps box food on July 15 at ECHO Food Bank in Farmington.
Adler Smith, chapter chief for the Crow Chapter of the Order of the Arrow, helps box food on July 15 at ECHO Food Bank in Farmington. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Boy Scouts from the Crow Chapter of the Order of the Arrow helped ECHO Inc. by packaging food at the organization's food bank in Farmington on July 15.
Angua Sledzinski, left, and Gus Guikema, Boy Scouts with the Crow Chapter of the Order of the Arrow, pack food on July 15 at ECHO Food Bank in Farmington.
Jeffery Downing, co-adviser for the Crow Chapter of the Order of the Arrow, helps package food on July 15 at ECHO Food Bank in Farmington.
Boy Scouts from the Crow Chapter of the Order of the Arrow helped sort and package food on July 15 at ECHO Food Bank in Farmington.
Jay Boushee, member of the Crow Chapter of the Order of the Arrow, readies a bag of food for distribution on July 15 at ECHO Food Bank in Farmington.
Matthew Wright, a Boy Scout with the Crow Chapter of the Order of the Arrow, packages food on July 15 at ECHO Food bank in Farmington.
Andrew Grobler, a Boy Scout from the Crow Chapter of the Order of the Arrow, sorts a box of food on July 15 at ECHO Food Bank in Farmington.
Beth Bregar, left, and Dave Bregar, adult members of the Crow Chapter of the Boy Scouts of America Order of the Arrow, help package food on July 15 at ECHO Food Bank in Farmington.
Gus Guikema, center, joined fellow Boy Scouts from the Crow Chapter of the Order of the Arrow to package food on July 15 at ECHO Food Bank in Farmington.
Boy Scouts from the Crow Chapter of the Order of the Arrow volunteered to package food on July 15 at ECHO Food Bank in Farmington.
Angus Sledzinski, a Boy Scout from the Crow Chapter of the Order of the Arrow, packs food on July 15 at ECHO Food Bank in Farmington.
    FARMINGTON — Boy Scouts from the Crow Chapter of the Order of the Arrow helped the ECHO Food Bank here by packaging food on July 15.

    The service was part of the members' volunteer work and was the first in-person event for members since March due to the coronavirus.

    Members wore face masks and practiced social distancing while packing canned foods, pasta, cereal and other items in plastic bags and boxes.

    The food was immediately distributed to participants enrolled in the food bank's emergency food assistance program.

    Outside the food bank, program participants waited in vehicles to enter the warehouse's back area to receive the food via a no-contact drive-through service.

    Food Bank Director Catherine Knowlton said the Scouts' work helped speed the distribution process.

    "That's why prepacking is extremely important," Knowlton said.

    Catherine Walker Grobler, an adviser for the scout chapter, explained the members help ECHO and other food pantries each year by holding a food drive in February.

    Since the food bank needed help packing supplies this month, the members volunteered on Wednesday, she said.

    Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

