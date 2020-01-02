CLOSE

Buy Photo Joy Warner, born on New Year's morning, 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020, is held in the arms of her mother, Perfinna Largo, at San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington on Jan. 2, 2020. (Photo: Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — The first baby of New Year's Day and the new decade arrived in the early morning at the San Juan Regional Medical Center.

Joy Warner was born at 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 to Perfinna Largo and Mark Warner, both Farmington residents.

Largo said they did not plan to have Joy arrive on the first day of 2020 and called her daughter's arrival a "coincidence."

She added that she decided on the name Joy, who weighed 9 pounds, 6 ounces, because the due date was Dec. 23 2019.

Buy Photo At left, Perfinna Largo and Mark Warner look at their daughter, Joy Warner, on Jan. 2. The couple did not expect Joy to be the first baby born in the new year at the San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington. (Photo: Sam Ribakoff/The Daily Times)

"I was hoping she'd be born on Christmas and be our bundle of Christmas joy," Largo said.

The infant was sleeping when The Daily Times visited on Jan. 2.

Largo said Joy has already formed an attachment to her dad.

"When she cries and hears his voice, she calms down," Largo said.

Warner, Largo and Joy were scheduled to leave the hospital on Jan. 2 and the first thing they were going to do was introduce Joy to the rest of the family.

Buy Photo Farmington resident Perfinna Largo looks at her daughter, Joy Warner, who was the first baby born on New Year's Day at the San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington. (Photo: Sam Ribakoff/The Daily Times)

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/community/2020/01/02/farmington-couple-welcomes-first-baby-new-years/2797894001/