Community members participating in the eighth annual National Day of Remembrance honoring uranium mine workers on Oct. 26, 2016 at the Shiprock Chapter house. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

FARMINGTON — There will be two events for former uranium mine workers to receive information about compensation and healthcare benefits from the federal government.

The information sessions, organized by Cold War Patriots, are designed to provide workers opportunities to receive details about how the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act or the Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act relate to their current health status, according to the organization's press release.

The sessions are at the Courtyard by Marriott in Farmington on June 26 and the Shiprock Chapter house in Shiprock on June 27. Sessions are at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for both dates.

The release explained that the 10 a.m. session is suited for workers who have already applied for RECA or EEOICPA benefits and have either received a white medical benefits card from the U.S. Department of Labor or have a claim pending.

The 2 p.m. session is designed for workers who have not applied for benefits or were denied claims.

Cold War Patriots is a division of Professional Case Management and is an advocacy organization for former nuclear weapons and uranium workers.

For more information, contact Cold War Patriots at 888-903-8989 or visit www.coldwarpatriots.org.

