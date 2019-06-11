Share This Story!
Program teaches children, teens about many forms of art
Dahayoigii A Cultural Youth Event is marking its fifth year with a three-day session for children and teens at San Juan College.
Program teaches children, teens about many forms of art Noel Lyn Smith, Farmington Daily Times
Published 4:42 p.m. MT June 11, 2019
FARMINGTON — Dahayoigii A Cultural Youth Event is marking its fifth year with a three-day session for children and teens at San Juan College.
The program introduces youth to Native American arts by offering classes where participants learn from world-class artists and involve active participation.
Students enroll in classes that focus on pottery, sandpainting, performing arts, painting, beading, sculpture, rug weaving, jewelry and basketry.
The program started on June 10 and ends on June 12. It is operated by the Sacred Youth Foundation.
There will be a student art show and production by the performing arts students, both on June 12 at 1:30 p.m. at the college's Little Theatre.
Nizhoni Louie-Bull works on a Navajo wedding basket during a class at Dahayoigii A Youth Art Event on June 11 at San Juan College in Farmington.
Ezekiel Webber works on a sandpainting in class offered at Dahayoigii A Youth Art Event on June 11 at San Juan College in Farmington.
Ysenia Littletree made several figurines during pottery class at Dahayoigii A Youth Art Event on June 11 at San Juan College in Farmington.
Sandpaintings finished by Dahayoigii A Youth Art Event students are displayed on June 11.
Jesse Monongya, center, demonstrates how to cut stone during the jewelry class at Dahayoigii A Youth Art Event on June 11 at San Juan College in Farmington.
