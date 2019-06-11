PHOTOS: Learning about art at Dahayoigii A Youth Art Event | June 11
Sculpture instructor Kenneth T. White II, right, shows Madisyn Parker a technique at the Dahayoigii A Youth Art Event on June 11 at San Juan College. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Ezekiel Webber works on a sandpainting in class offered at Dahayoigii A Youth Art Event on June 11 at San Juan College in Farmington. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Students work on a collaborative piece in the painting class offered at Dahayoigii A Youth Art Event on June 11 at San Juan College in Farmington. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Nizhoni Louie-Bull works on a Navajo wedding basket during a class at Dahayoigii A Youth Art Event on June 11 at San Juan College in Farmington. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Raymond King shaves a stone for jewelry he was making at Dahayoigii A Youth Art Event on June 11 at San Juan College in Farmington. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Ysenia Littletree works on her pottery at the Dahayoigii A Youth Art Event on June 11 at San Juan College in Farmington. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Basketry class instructor Sally Black helps a student start the next step in completing a Navajo wedding basket during Dahayoigii A Youth Art Event on June 11 at San Juan College in Farmington. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Jesse Monongya, center, demonstrates how to cut stone during the jewelry class at Dahayoigii A Youth Art Event on June 11 at San Juan College in Farmington. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Sandpaintings finished by Dahayoigii A Youth Art Event students are displayed on June 11. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Beading instructor Cindy Fowler, left, helps student Noah Dineyazhe with his project during Dahayoigii A Youth Art Event on June 11 at San Juan College in Farmington. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Ysenia Littletree made several figurines during pottery class at Dahayoigii A Youth Art Event on June 11 at San Juan College in Farmington. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Eve Lisa Stephenson watches her son, Troy White, apply colored sand to his sandpainting during a session at Dahayoigii A Youth Art Event on June 11 at San Juan College in Farmington. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
James King shows the pendant he made in jewelry class at Dahayoigii A Youth Art Event on June 11 at San Juan College in Farmington. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Evan Stephenson works on his sculpture during a class at Dahayoigii A Youth Art Event on June 11 at San Juan College in Farmington. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
    FARMINGTON — Dahayoigii A Cultural Youth Event is marking its fifth year with a three-day session for children and teens at San Juan College.

    The program introduces youth to Native American arts by offering classes where participants learn from world-class artists and involve active participation.

    Students enroll in classes that focus on pottery, sandpainting, performing arts, painting, beading, sculpture, rug weaving, jewelry and basketry.

    The program started on June 10 and ends on June 12. It is operated by the Sacred Youth Foundation.

    There will be a student art show and production by the performing arts students, both on June 12 at 1:30 p.m. at the college's Little Theatre.

