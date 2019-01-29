Investigators seeking information on Saturday blaze

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office identified 47-year-old Gordon Jones as the person found deceased inside this Bloomfield home Saturday following a house fire. (Photo: San Juan County Sheriff's Office.)

FARMINGTON — A man found dead inside a Bloomfield home following a house fire Saturday night has been identified as 47-year-old Gordon Jones.

The cause of the blaze, which was reported at 9:58 p.m., is still under investigation. A press release from the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office said detectives want to speak to anyone with information on the fire.

“If you have information that could help our investigators, please call dispatch at 505-334-6622 and ask to speak to a detective regarding this case,” the release said.

“We are still in the early stages of the investigation and we do not have the information on the cause of death at this time,” Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jayme Harcrow said via email. “Unfortunately, that is all we have to release as of right now.”

