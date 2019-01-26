FARMINGTON — The audience stood and applauded as Chevel Shepherd took the Farmington Civic Center stage tonight with the poise of a seasoned pro and sang song after song for an appreciative hometown crowd of more than 1,800 fans.

The 16-year-old Farmington High School junior last month won NBC TV’s “The Voice” nationwide talent competition, and made good on her promise to hold a free concert for the hometown fans who helped vote her over the top and get a recording contract.

Taking the stage for about an hour, Shepherd greeted the crowd, thanking “all of Farmington and all of the Four Corners for all the support” during her “The Voice" competition. “And to this awesome band behind me for playing all these awesome songs … Thank you guys, and enjoy the free concert.”

Buy Photo A full auditorium greeted Farmington's Chevel Shepherd as she took the stage to perform country classics in a free concert to thank her fans. (Photo: John R. Moses/The Daily Times)

Crowds streamed to the Farmington Civic Center to catch the warm-up act, After Midnight, then hear a brief speech by Mayor Nate Duckett before the main event. The band Wild Country from Bayfield, Colorado, performed with her and did a rousing rendition during her brief break of the classic “Amos Moses.”

Chevel Shephered responds to a question during a press conference before her free concert Saturday night at the Farmington Civic Center. (Photo: John R. Moses)

Shepherd led off with the Loretta Lynn classic “You’re Lookin’ at Country,” before singing other classics that she performed on the show, including “Blue” and “Space Cowboy."

She also performed one of her father's favorite songs, “House of the Rising Sun.”

At a press conference before the event, Shepherd discussed how she got to this point, and recounted some backstage stories from the filming of “The Voice.”

“It’s been crazy” she said when a reporter asked if she has gotten back to her pre-fame routine at home and in school.

She called her time since the voice “a whirlwind.”

The wind will pick up as she starts work on her new album and prepares to sing at a Kelly Clarkson concert Feb. 1 in Glendale, Arizona.

She said she’d have to watch the “Voice” finale again to see how she reacted, she was so overwhelmed by being among the final two contestants.

When her name was called as the winner, she said, “it was a great feeling.”

Buy Photo Chevel Shepherd and her father, Robert, mug for the cameras after her press conference Saturday before a free concert she gave at the Farmington Civic Center. (Photo: John R. Moses/The Daily Times)

A reporter asked about any hard times encountered during the competition, but apparently the hardest time she had was getting out of an escape room with other members of Team Kelly during an outing.

There were “not a lot of hard times,” but there was a hard floor. She recalled making the “blooper reel” producers compiled when she started out relaxing on a hammock, but gravity took over.

Throughout the competition she said she was just happy to be there and have that opportunity.

“I never was discouraged at all, because not many 16-year-olds get a chance to be on The Voice stage,” she said. “But I was just thankful for where I was at.”

Buy Photo Seats filled up fast in the recently-renovated Farmington Civic Center as a crowd of 1,800 people waited for Farmington singer Chevel Shepherd to take the stage. (Photo: John R. Moses/The Daily Times)

When asked about what role her faith in God plays in her life and career, she said, “It has a lot to do with it, because a lot of 16-year-olds, and even older people, can get discouraged by a lot. I just always try to think positive and find the best, even in the worst of times.”

Shepherd told the Daily Times that she looked forward to playing her hometown civic center.

“It feels awesome to give back to the community,” she said.

The concertgoers to the free event were requested to bring a canned food item for a food pantry or pet food to donate to a shelter, and the donations piled up.

Chevel Shepherd fielded questions from reporters Saturday afternoon before her concert in Farmington Civic Center. (Photo: John R. Moses)

