Company awarded $200,000 to applicants on Dec. 14

Navajo Transitional Energy Company governmental and external affairs director Steve Grey, left, recognizes Navajo Ministries President Raymond Dunton as a recipient for the NTEC Community Benefit Fund during a luncheon on Dec. 14 in Farmington. (Photo: Courtesy of Cayla Nimmo)

GALLUP — Nearly three dozen projects managed by nonprofit organizations and Navajo Nation chapters received financial support this month from the Navajo Transitional Energy Company Community Benefit Fund.

The company awarded $200,000 on Dec. 14 to eligible plans and services that applied for the fund. The amount is divided among the recipients and covers one calendar year.

Farmington Rio Del Sol Kiwanis received funding to help its distribution of new shoes and socks for children.

Jill McQueary, secretary for the club and co-chair for Shoes for Kids, said this is the second year the project received support from NTEC, and it goes toward purchasing shoes and socks.

Recipients for the Navajo Transitional Energy Company Community Benefit Fund gathered for a luncheon on Dec. 14 at TownePlace Suites in Farmington. (Photo: Courtesy of Cayla Nimmo)

With the company's help last year, the project provided 350 new shoes and socks this fall to children at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bloomfield, Farmington and Hilltop and to students at Apache, Bluffview and McCormick elementary schools in Farmington.

"We are so thankful for NTEC because the money we receive from NTEC was a big part. It allowed us to help these 350 kids. Without them we might still have a program, but it would be much less," McQueary said.

Another organization that received assistance was Northwest New Mexico First Born, which will use the money to purchase baby books that tell stories in the Navajo language.

Sandra Polacca, financial officer for the program, said officials are honored to receive the money because it helps teach the Navajo language to the next generation by supplying books to clients and families in San Juan and McKinley counties.

The community benefit fund supports projects that offer education and youth development, economic development, energy sustainability and environmental stewardship, according to its guidelines.

Last year, it assisted 33 projects in communities in San Juan County and on the Navajo Nation.

"We are pleased to help communities that represent the values we have at NTEC. We believe in helping organizations that invest into the well-being of the people," company CEO Clark Moseley said in a press release.

Recipients selected this year

• Navajo United Methodist Center

• ECHO Inc.

• IGW Children's Hope Foundation Inc.

• Page Regional Domestic Violence Services

• Connelly Hospitality House

• Tres Rios Habitat for Humanity

• Navajo Ministries Inc.

• Kirtland Youth Association Inc.

• New Mexico State University Foundation Inc.

• Childhaven Inc.

• Youth Empowerment Services for Diné Bikeyah

• Navajo Prep trail project

• Kiwanis Shoes for Kids

• Nenahnezad Chapter fitness center

• Four Winds Recovery Center Inc.

• Rez Refuge Community Center

• San Juan Life Skills Foundation

• Dilkon Chapter

• Don't Meth With Us

• San Juan Chapter solar marquee sign

• Chilchinbeto Chapter home improvement

• Navajo United Way

• San Juan Regional Science and Engineering Fair

• Tsé Daa K'aan Chapter

• Boys & Girls Club of Farmington

• Tsaile/Wheatfields plant nursery

• San Juan United Way

• Healthy F.E.T. Kids

• Northwest New Mexico Arts Council

• San Juan Center for Independence

• Northwest New Mexico First Born

• Volunteer Incentive Program

• Diné Community Development Corporation

• Cove Senior Citizens Center

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

Read or Share this story: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/community/2018/12/26/navajo-transitional-energy-company-names-benefit-fund-recipients/2417631002/