San Juan County officials scramble to solve quandary of closed 5-Mile Bridge

A June 29 public meeting to discuss alternatives to the now closed 5-Mile Bridge drew a full house.

While many residents want a new bridge built, county officials say they have no good options for funding such a project.

Much of the meeting was devoted to talking about the shortcomings of County Road 4990, where much of the 5-Mile Bridge traffic has been diverted.

An overflow crowd of approximately 80 people squeezed into a meeting room at the Sullivan Road Fire Station southeast of Bloomfield on June 29 to plead with San Juan County officials to come up with a resolution to the transportation issues they say have arisen since the rickety 5-Mile Bridge was closed several weeks ago.

The meeting featured County Manager Mike Stark, County Commissioner Gary McDaniel, county public works director Nick Porell and Chris Rosol, the project manager for AECOM, the engineering firm that was hired by the county to produce a study of the condition of the 5-Mile Bridge, and evaluate and recommend alternatives to its continued use.

All of them got an earful from the people who showed up to describe the issues they say they have faced since the battered, rusty bridge was decommissioned on June 5 because of safety concerns at the recommendation of Rosol’s firm. For county residents who live south of Largo Wash in far-eastern San Juan County, the bridge — which is part of County Road 4450 — provided the only convenient access to U.S. Highway 64 and the community of Blanco, where many of them pick up mail, send their children to school or conduct other business.

The best alternate route available to many of those residents now is County Road 4990, also known as Sullivan Road. They let county officials know they consider that a poor substitute, as using that thoroughfare requires some of them to go many miles out of the way to reach their destination, while others simply consider it unsafe.

Over the course of the lengthy meeting, during which several late-arriving residents were forced to stand outside the fire station because the meeting room was filled to capacity, they expressed in near-universal terms that the only acceptable solution to the problem from their perspective is for county officials to build a new bridge to replace the old one.

'It's a very tough sell'

That idea puts county officials in a tough spot, as they have said repeatedly over the past few months that funding for such a project would be very difficult to obtain. Porell put it to the crowd bluntly halfway through the meeting when he said, “We don’t have a bag of discretionary money we can hand out to projects.”

AECOM officials developed and analyzed four alternatives to the 5-Mile Bridge when they recommended it for closure in a report to the County Commission in April. Two of those options involve building a new bridge at other locations, but those projects come with an estimated price tag of $13.3 million and $16.9 million and would take years to complete.

Porell and Stark have said many times those figures are well beyond the county’s means. The only realistic way of paying for a project of that nature, they have said, is with grant money from the state or federal government. The chances of landing a grant of that size are slight to begin with, they say, and become more remote when the relatively small number of motorists who would benefit from such a project are factored in as part of any potential grant application.

Noting how competitive the grant environment is at both the federal and state level, Porell said, “Traffic drives grant awards. It’s a very tough sell.”

That didn’t go over well with many members of the crowd, with one man bemoaning the fact that rural needs usually seem to get overlooked in favor of projects that benefit residents of urban areas.

“It seems like if you’re over in the Farmington area, you get the bulk of the money, and that’s not right,” he said.

Stark sympathized with that argument, but in an interview with The Daily Times on June 30, he tried to illustrate why a grant application for a new bridge over Largo Wash would face such an uphill battle. He compared a 5-Mile Bridge replacement structure with the new bridge over County Road 5500 south of McGee Park that was completed in May 2022 after years of planning, design and construction.

That project cost approximately $7.4 million and was funded through a mix of capital outlay funds from the state Legislature, New Mexico Department of Transportation funds and San Juan County bond money. More than $5 million of that amount came from two separate capital outlay awards in different years, he said.

Moreover, traffic counts showed that approximately 3,100 vehicle trips a day were made across the bridge, he said, demonstrating the high number of motorists it would benefit.

By comparison, traffic counts conducted in October 2022 for the 5-Mile bridge revealed it was used for an average of only 174 vehicle trips a day, he said — a figure that amounts to roughly 6% of the traffic the County Road 5500 bridge sees.

Moreover, Stark noted, the biggest capital outlay project the county has ever had funded by state lawmakers was the $3.2 million it received last year for a new helicopter for the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office. Even if the county could convince the Legislature to match that figure repeatedly for a new bridge over Largo Wash, it would take many years to accumulate enough funding to pay for the project, he said.

“The likelihood of us receiving more than $3.2 million is highly unlikely,” Stark said.

County officials have tried to identify other funding sources that might be tapped for a new bridge, but those efforts have not borne fruit. Stark told the crowd at the June 29 meeting that he had approached officials at the Hilcorp Energy Company in Houston — a firm that has significant holdings in eastern San Juan County — to inquire if they were interested in making a financial contribution to a new bridge, which likely would be used by the drivers of their service vehicles.

That notion seemed to be a nonstarter with Hilcorp executives, Stark said, despite the fact that San Juan Basin energy producers pitched in to fund the reconstruction of the 10-Mile Bridge in San Juan County many years ago, thus establishing a precedent for such an idea.

Another possibility would involve seeking funding from the Navajo Nation to help with the project. Many of the families affected by the closure of the 5-Mile Bridge are Navajo, and Stark said McDaniel — the commissioner whose District II includes the bridge — had expressed a willingness to approach tribal officials about pitching in on a new structure.

A narrow list of options

If a realistic funding source for a new bridge can’t be identified, commissioners may have no choice but to go with one of the other two alternatives floated by AECOM. The least-expensive and highest-rated option involves upgrading County Road 4990 at a coast of $3.5 million to mitigate some of its shortcomings and prepare it for additional traffic.

But that idea received little support at the June 29 meeting. Residents complained that the road already serves too many drivers, many of whom ignore the speed limit and endanger other motorists with aggressive habits. One woman pointed out the road has numerous S curves and seven low water crossings that often are impassable during storms, arguing most of the $3.5 million the county estimates it would take to bring the road up to an acceptable standard would be eaten up by addressing those issues alone.

Many residents indicated they would like to see the road straightened, but Porell explained that would involve the acquisition of new right of way, greatly adding to the project’s cost and time of completion. Rosol said the addition of culverts and new conspicuous signage could mitigate some of the other issues, but his suggestions met largely with eye rolls and groans of dismissal from the crowd.

Several residents complained about what they called a lack of law enforcement presence on the road, even after they repeatedly have sought relief from the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office. One man said speeders are a tremendous hazard on the narrow, shoulderless road, which features no passing lanes.

“Until you start hitting people in the pocketbooks, you’re not going to correct any of that,” he said.

Rosol acknowledged that the remedies he could offer residents only applied to engineering matters.

“We can’t control what people do after we open a road and put up a sign,” he said.

The June 29 meeting was designed to gather public input on the four options forwarded by AECOM, and the firm will incorporate those comments into the final report it sends to the commission later this summer. After the county staff has examined the report, Stark estimated the commission would be ready to act on one of those recommendations by late August or early September.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.