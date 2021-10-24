Bloomfield police remember Suzanne Moore, who died from COVID, as 'backbone' of department

Former Bloomfield Police Chief David Karst told The Daily Times Suzanne Moore died on Sept. 27 from COVID-19.

FARMINGTON — The Bloomfield Police Department is mourning the loss of Suzanne Moore, who was described as an energic woman who was the backbone of the law enforcement agency.

Bloomfield police on Oct. 15 announced on its Facebook page that Moore, 47, the agency’s office manager, had died.

Former Bloomfield Police Chief David Karst told The Daily Times she died on Sept. 27 due to COVID-19.

Moore was the office manager for Bloomfield police and had been working for the department since November 2017, according to Deputy Chief Randon Matthews.

“She was truly just the backbone of the Bloomfield police department,” Karst said.

Moore learned in August she had tested positive for COVID-19 after returning home early from a work trip to Las Vegas, Nevada, according to Karst.

Her husband Stephan Moore would share daily updates on Matthews, and those were shared with the rest of the department.

Karst also kept in contact with Suzanne, even after retiring from the department in late August.

It was on Sept. 27 in the late afternoon that Karst received a text message stating Suzanne had passed away.

“I was totally devastated, and I still am,” Karst said. “She was very special to me, very special to everybody in the department.”

Matthews said he was crushed when he heard the news.

“I was there when she started. I helped her walk through everything,” Matthews said. “The eight months where I was (interim police chief) she was right there keeping me organized.”

While her title was office manager, she had her hands in all aspects of operating the agency.

Some of her duties included operating the agency’s social media accounts, writing multiple grants, assisting in launching the use of the Stop!t smartphone app, and handling public record requests.

Karst remembers Suzanne helping him plan the department’s budget, instating a purchasing card program along with taking crime analysis training and handling the department’s news releases.

“I’d never seen her in a bad mood. I never saw her not happy to be at work,” Karst said. “She was always cheerful and just really great to be around.”

Matthews remembers going out to dinner with his wife, the Moores and others on weekends.

“I’m still really close friends with (Stephan),” Matthews said. “Not only was it a professional relationship but it was also a personal relationship where we were very close.”

Matthews was set to give Suzanne’s eulogy at an October memorial event, but he had also tested positive for COVID-19.

It was postponed and had not been rescheduled, according to Matthews.

The Bloomfield Police Department ended its Facebook post about Suzanne by stating she will be missed greatly, and they’ll never have another like her as she was truly one of a kind.

