Motorist who drove car into Bloomfield daycare and injured child will not be charged

FARMINGTON — The motorist who drove a vehicle into a Bloomfield daycare last week and injured a child will not face criminal charges in the incident.

The motorist drove a four-door passenger car into the parking lot to pick up children and mistakenly pushed the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal while parking, according to police Sgt. Craig Baker.

First responders were dispatched on the afternoon of Oct. 8 to the Imagination Station daycare at 216 N. 1st. St. in Bloomfield on reports of a vehicle driving into a building, according to a San Juan County Fire & Rescue Facebook post.

County fire along with Bloomfield fire and police departments responded to the call.

The vehicle then lurched over the curb and drove into the daycare, according to Baker.

Bloomfield police did not identify the driver. One child was injured in the crash.

The juvenile male suffered a laceration to his left leg and some bruising that Baker described as serious but not life-threatening.

Both Baker and Deputy Chief Randon Matthews said the driver will not be charged in the incident.

Baker did not know the cost of the damages to the structure.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

