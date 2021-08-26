NMDOT starts repaving work on US Highway 64 in Bloomfield

The Daily Times staff

BLOOMFIELD — The New Mexico Department of Transportation started work on Aug. 26 to place new pavement and striping on a section of U.S. Highway 64 in Bloomfield.

According to a department press release, the work will occur from mile marker 60 to mile marker 63.5 and is expected to last 30 working days.

Crew members will work, weather permitting, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., six days a week.

"One lane will be closed while crews are working and at the end of each workday, all traffic control devices will be removed, and the roadway reopened to motorists," the release states.

