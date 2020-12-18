Bloomfield ceramics class spreading Christmas cheer by making ornaments for nursing home

FARMINGTON — With Christmas fast-approaching, Bloomfield High’s ceramics students took on a project they could easily do at home and still bring more than enough yuletide cheer: ornaments.

Snowmen. Candy canes. Trees. Stars. All are made out of clay, either using a cookie cutter or using a slab for a handmade design.

The group is making up to 72 individual ornaments, which will be delivered to seniors at Bloomfield’s nursing home on Tuesday.

"I had a lot of fun coming up with the designs and making them. I hope the elderly like them," BHS ceramics student Alexis Gatlin said in an email.

The students then dropped the ornaments off at the school to instructor Chris Schramm, who placed them in a kiln heater to harden, glazed coloring over them to make them shine and placed them back in the kiln a second time.

Schramm said his students started making the ornaments just before Thanksgiving, and they hope to finish assembling them by Monday.

“People in nursing homes, they’re isolated. … My students wanted to show they still matter, and people are still out here thinking about them,” Schramm said. “2020’s been a train wreck. (We’re) trying to give something back to somebody, some people. Material-wise, it’s not costing my department that much. … It’s something that hopefully will put a smile on some people’s faces.”

With nothing but time on their hands amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the students cranked out ornament after ornament — all the while thinking about the nursing home residents.

“We as a class all wanted to try and make as much of a difference this holiday and spread a little joy and cheer during this year by making the ornaments for the nursing home to make these dark days seem a little brighter," BHS ceramics student Trinity Robertson said in an email.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577, mhollinshead@daily-times.com and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

