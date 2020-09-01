A journey through time: Salmon Ruins near Bloomfield reopens after COVID-19 closure

BLOOMFIELD — After using the months-long closure prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic to catch up on maintenance, Salmon Ruins is now open to the public.

Salmon Ruins, located west of Bloomfield, showcases the various cultures that have called the Four Corners region home. The signature feature is the ancestral Puebloan archaeological site, however it also features a frontier homestead.

The ancestral Puebloans built the village in the 11th century and lived there until 1288. According to the trail guide available at the museum, the village housed between 200 and 300 people.

The heritage park portion of the site features Navajo hogans as well as Ute and Jicarilla Apache structures.

The latest public health orders allow museums, including Salmon Ruins, to operate at 25% capacity, and the site opened Aug. 31. All visitors must wear masks and enter through the museum section of the property. They will then receive a trail guide.

Salmon Ruins is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $1 for ages 6 to 16 and free for children 5 and younger.

More information can be found at salmonruins.com or by calling 505-632-2013.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

