FARMINGTON — Bloomfield police are still searching for the suspects in an alleged targeted shooting on the 1100 block of Glenwood Street.

The police department posted on its website that officers responded to a shots-fired call shortly after 9 p.m. on Dec. 30.

When reached by phone on Dec. 31, Police Chief David Karst said the officers found shell casings at the site and believe the suspects targeted a specific house.

Police reported that no one was injured.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office assisted the police department in the search for suspects, which led to the Sheriff’s Office posting on Facebook that the public should avoid the area of Saiz Lane for several hours on the morning of Dec. 31.

Karst said while the police searched for the suspects in the area of Saiz Lane, the suspects were not found and no one has been taken into custody.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. People with information can contact non-emergency dispatch at 505-334-6622 and reference Case 2019-14012. The Bloomfield Police Department can be reached at 505-632-6311.

