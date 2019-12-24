CLOSE

FARMINGTON — The Bloomfield Police Department identified an elderly woman who was found dead after a fire on Dec. 16 at her residence.

Mary Louise Jacquez, 83, was identified as the victim of the house fire near the intersection of Illinois and U.S. Highway 550. Bloomfield police posted an update on Dec. 23 to its Facebook page identifying Jacquez.

Officers, along with firefighters from the Bloomfield and San Juan County fire departments, responded to the call before 10 a.m. Jacquez was found inside the residence.

Bloomfield Police Chief David Karst said in a post on the department's blog that the department expressed their condolences to Jacquez's family.

Karst referred questions about the fire to San Juan County Deputy Fire Chief John Mohler.

Mohler told The Daily Times he did not have additional information on the fire.

The San Juan County Fire Marshal is still investigating the fire.

