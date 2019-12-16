CLOSE

FARMINGTON — Bloomfield Police Department is reporting an elderly woman died in a fire on Dec. 16 at a residence near the intersection of U.S. Highway 550 and Illinois in north Bloomfield.

According to a post on the police department’s blog and Facebook page, officers were dispatched to a structure fire shortly before 10 a.m.

The woman’s body was found inside the residence.

San Juan County Fire Department and Bloomfield Fire Department responded to the call. The San Juan County Fire Marshal and Bloomfield Police Department are investigating the cause of the fire, however the police state it does not appear to be suspicious.

"On behalf of the Bloomfield Police Department, we would like to express our condolences to the family during this tragic event,” said Police Chief David Karst in the post.

Police have not released the woman's name.

