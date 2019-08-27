CLOSE

Curtis Lynch will be the new superintendent at the Municipal Operations Center

Story Highlights Mohler served as mayor from 1995 until 1998.

Lynch has been on the Bloomfield City Council since 2008 and previously worked for the city.

Buy Photo Mayor Cynthia Atencio swears in newly appointed City Councilor Sam Mohler, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, during a Bloomfield City Council meeting. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

BLOOMFIELD — Former Mayor Sam Mohler is returning to the Bloomfield City Council.

The Bloomfield City Council unanimously chose Mohler to serve the remaining four months of Councilor Curtis Lynch’s term. Lynch resigned this month after accepting a position as superintendent of the Bloomfield Municipal Operations Center.

The City Council swore Mohler into office on Aug. 26 after recognizing Lynch for his service to the city.

Lynch worked 25 years for the city before he ran for office in 2008.

During those 25 years, he had various jobs including maintenance and construction manager, public works director and municipal operations center manager.

“It’s been my pleasure and joy to work for the citizens of Bloomfield,” Lynch said.

About two years after he left his job at the city, Lynch decided to follow his mother's path of public service. He ran for the Bloomfield City Council. His mother, Evra Lynch, served nearly two decades as city councilor and mayor.

Buy Photo Mayor Cynthia Atencio recognizes former City Councilor Curtis Lynch for his service, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, during a Bloomfield City Council meeting. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

“I’ve enjoyed it very much,” Curtis Lynch said. “I’m still with the City of Bloomfield and I will be taking care of your streets.”

After taking his seat on Aug. 26, Mohler remarked that he had served on the City Council with Evra Lynch.

Mohler first joined the Bloomfield City Council in 1990. He won his reelection bid in 1994, but only served as a councilor for one year.

When Mayor Art Kittell resigned in 1995, the City Council chose Mohler to serve out Kittell's term. That term ended in 1998 and Mohler did not seek reelection.

Mohler is a third-generation Bloomfield resident. He and his wife owned and managed the Triangle Café in Bloomfield until it closed in 2013.

He started work for Gas Company of New Mexico shortly after he graduated from Bloomfield High School and he worked with the company for 21 years, according to The Daily Times archives. After leaving Gas Company of New Mexico, he operated and maintained oil and gas leases for Amerada Hess Corporation while also assisting his wife, Debbie, at the Triangle Café.

He remained active in Bloomfield even after leaving office in 1998, and has been serving on city advisory boards.

