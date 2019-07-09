CLOSE

Bloomfield City Council meet inside the Council Chambers at Bloomfield City Hall. (Photo: The Daily Times file photo)

FARMINGTON — The City of Bloomfield has scheduled a budget workshop for 8:30 a.m. July 12 at Bloomfield City Hall, 915 N. 1st St.

This meeting comes shortly after the start of Fiscal Year 2020, which began July 1.

City Manager George Duncan said Bloomfield has already submitted a preliminary budget to the state and must finalize the budget for Fiscal Year 2020 by the end of the month.

He said each of the city departments will have the opportunity to present their needs to the City Council for consideration during the July 12 meeting.

Bloomfield has struggled with its budget over the past few years and has failed to maintain the state-required reserve.

The majority of the city's general fund budget comes from gross receipts tax revenue.

Bloomfield's gross receipts tax revenue increased in Fiscal Year 2019 compared to Fiscal Year 2018. However the city has several major infrastructure projects it will have to pay for in the future years.

