San Juan County Fire Department is battling the 7-acre Arroyo Fire, which has burned several buildings and vehicles. (Photo: San Juan County Fire Department)

FARMINGTON — Firefighters are continuing to contain a fire that started late this afternoon on County Road 4800 east of Bloomfield.

No injuries have been reported but three residential structures have been burned in addition to outbuildings and several vehicles.

The fire was human caused and not related to firework activities.

A final 8 p.m. update on the San Juan County Fire Department Facebook page said some fire crews are being released as the fire slows down while other crews will watch the fire overnight and into the daylight hours.

They estimate the Arroyo Fire, also called the 4800 Fire, has charred 7 acres.

“While the fire has laid down, there are areas which will continue to burn. There may be smoke and flames visible as crews let these areas burn out,” the department said via Facebook. “Tuesday there will be heavy equipment brought in to help overhaul burn areas.”

Nearly 50 fire personnel and more than a dozen fire trucks responded to the fire, including those from the Farmington and Bloomfield fire departments, the Bureau of Land Management and Los Pinos Fire.

San Juan County spokesperson Devin Neeley said County Road 4800 remains closed and the fire department is asking people to avoid the area.

Buy Photo San Juan County firefighters and area first responders were dispatched to a fire southwest of U.S. Highway 64 and County Road 4800 east of Bloomfield. Traffic is blocked on County Road 4800 as crews battle the blazes. (Photo: Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times)

