CLOSE

The annual balloon rally brings more than a dozen pilots to Bloomfield to fly along the San Juan River. Hannah Grover, hgrover@daily-times.com

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

BLOOMFIELD — The 12th Annual San Juan River Balloon Rally kicked off early June 14 from the Chamblee Soccer Complex, 701 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield.

More than a dozen balloons floated above the San Juan River, traveling west toward McGee Park. Many of the pilots chose to land in the parking lot at SunRay Casino about an hour after they departed the soccer complex.

The balloon rally will continue June 15 and 16. Pilots will arrive at 6:30 a.m. both days and take flight at 7 a.m.

There will be a balloon glow at 5:30 p.m. June 15 at the Chamblee Soccer Complex.

The event is put on each year by the Bloomfield Chamber of Commerce. Chamber President Janet Mackey said this year’s rally features 18 balloons.

Hot air balloons fly over the San Juan River near Bloomfield during annu...
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The San Juan River Balloon Rally began Friday, June 14, 2019, in Bloomfield.
Buy Photo
The San Juan River Balloon Rally began Friday, June 14, 2019, in Bloomfield. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A balloon floats over trees while another one lands, Friday, June 14, 2019, west of Bloomfield.
Buy Photo
A balloon floats over trees while another one lands, Friday, June 14, 2019, west of Bloomfield. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Pilot Ian Whitling sets up his balloon, Roy-G-Biv, Friday, June 14, 2019, during the San Juan River Balloon Rally.
Buy Photo
Pilot Ian Whitling sets up his balloon, Roy-G-Biv, Friday, June 14, 2019, during the San Juan River Balloon Rally. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A balloon flies beneath clouds, Friday, June 14, 2019, during the San Juan River Balloon Rally.
Buy Photo
A balloon flies beneath clouds, Friday, June 14, 2019, during the San Juan River Balloon Rally. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A hot air balloon floats over houses, Friday, June 14, 2019, during the San Juan River Balloon Rally.
Buy Photo
A hot air balloon floats over houses, Friday, June 14, 2019, during the San Juan River Balloon Rally. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Flames from the burner help inflate the hot air balloon Roy-G-Biv for the San Juan River Balloon Rally.
Buy Photo
Flames from the burner help inflate the hot air balloon Roy-G-Biv for the San Juan River Balloon Rally. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A hot air balloon flies near above the San Juan River, Friday, June 14, 2019, west of Bloomfield.
Buy Photo
A hot air balloon flies near above the San Juan River, Friday, June 14, 2019, west of Bloomfield. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Balloons participate in the San Juan River Balloon Rally, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Bloomfield.
Buy Photo
Balloons participate in the San Juan River Balloon Rally, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Bloomfield. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A shadow of a hot air balloon is pictured, Friday, June 14, 2019, flying near the San Juan River.
Buy Photo
A shadow of a hot air balloon is pictured, Friday, June 14, 2019, flying near the San Juan River. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A pilot uses the burner on his balloon to make it fly higher.
Buy Photo
A pilot uses the burner on his balloon to make it fly higher. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A hot air balloon is reflected in a pond, Friday, June 14, 2019, while flying beside the San Juan River.
Buy Photo
A hot air balloon is reflected in a pond, Friday, June 14, 2019, while flying beside the San Juan River. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Angel Peak is seen in the background as a hot air balloon flies near Bloomfield.
Buy Photo
Angel Peak is seen in the background as a hot air balloon flies near Bloomfield. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Volunteers, crews and pilots inflate hot air balloons, Friday, June 14, 2019, at the start of the San Juan River Balloon Rally in Bloomfield.
Buy Photo
Volunteers, crews and pilots inflate hot air balloons, Friday, June 14, 2019, at the start of the San Juan River Balloon Rally in Bloomfield. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A hot air balloon flies above houses, Friday, June 14, 2019, west of Bloomfield.
Buy Photo
A hot air balloon flies above houses, Friday, June 14, 2019, west of Bloomfield. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A hot air balloon flies above farm land, Friday, June 14, 2019, west of Bloomfield.
Buy Photo
A hot air balloon flies above farm land, Friday, June 14, 2019, west of Bloomfield. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Balloons prepare for take off, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Bloomfield.
Buy Photo
Balloons prepare for take off, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Bloomfield. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A hot air balloon is pictured, Friday, June 14, 2019, west of Bloomfield.
Buy Photo
A hot air balloon is pictured, Friday, June 14, 2019, west of Bloomfield. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The inside of a balloon called Roy-G-Biv is seen, Friday, June 14, 2019, while the balloon is inflated at the start of the San Juan River Balloon Rally.
Buy Photo
The inside of a balloon called Roy-G-Biv is seen, Friday, June 14, 2019, while the balloon is inflated at the start of the San Juan River Balloon Rally. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A hot air balloon flies over the San Juan River, Friday, June 14, 2019, west of Bloomfield.
Buy Photo
A hot air balloon flies over the San Juan River, Friday, June 14, 2019, west of Bloomfield. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A flame is seen inside the burners of a hot air balloon.
Buy Photo
A flame is seen inside the burners of a hot air balloon. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The San Juan River twists through an unincorporated portion of the county, Friday, June 14, 2019, west of Bloomfield.
Buy Photo
The San Juan River twists through an unincorporated portion of the county, Friday, June 14, 2019, west of Bloomfield. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The San Juan River Balloon Rally kicked off Friday, June 14, 2019, in Bloomfield.
Buy Photo
The San Juan River Balloon Rally kicked off Friday, June 14, 2019, in Bloomfield. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A pilot tests the burners, Friday, June 14, 2019, while setting up his hot air balloon for the San Juan River Balloon Rally.
Buy Photo
A pilot tests the burners, Friday, June 14, 2019, while setting up his hot air balloon for the San Juan River Balloon Rally. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The San Juan River meanders through farm land, Friday, June 14, 2019, between Bloomfield and Farmington.
Buy Photo
The San Juan River meanders through farm land, Friday, June 14, 2019, between Bloomfield and Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A balloon is inflated, Friday, June 14, 2019, for the start of the San Juan River Balloon Rally.
Buy Photo
A balloon is inflated, Friday, June 14, 2019, for the start of the San Juan River Balloon Rally. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The San Juan River is pictured, Friday, June 14, 2019, from a hot air balloon near Bloomfield.
Buy Photo
The San Juan River is pictured, Friday, June 14, 2019, from a hot air balloon near Bloomfield. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Hot air balloons are inflated, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Bloomfield.
Buy Photo
Hot air balloons are inflated, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Bloomfield. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The City of Bloomfield is seen from the air, Friday, June 14, 2019.
Buy Photo
The City of Bloomfield is seen from the air, Friday, June 14, 2019. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Balloons take flight, Friday, June 14, 2019, at the start of the San Juan River Balloon Rally in Bloomfield.
Buy Photo
Balloons take flight, Friday, June 14, 2019, at the start of the San Juan River Balloon Rally in Bloomfield. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The shadow of a hot air balloon is seen on the San Juan River.
Buy Photo
The shadow of a hot air balloon is seen on the San Juan River. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Balloons fly over the San Juan River, Friday, June 14, 2019, near Bloomfield.
Buy Photo
Balloons fly over the San Juan River, Friday, June 14, 2019, near Bloomfield. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A hot air balloon flies over houses, Friday, June 14, 2019, near Bloomfield.
Buy Photo
A hot air balloon flies over houses, Friday, June 14, 2019, near Bloomfield. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/bloomfield/2019/06/14/san-juan-river-balloon-rally-bloomfield-features-18-hot-air-balloons/1457529001/