CLOSE The annual balloon rally brings more than a dozen pilots to Bloomfield to fly along the San Juan River. Hannah Grover, hgrover@daily-times.com

BLOOMFIELD — The 12th Annual San Juan River Balloon Rally kicked off early June 14 from the Chamblee Soccer Complex, 701 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield.

More than a dozen balloons floated above the San Juan River, traveling west toward McGee Park. Many of the pilots chose to land in the parking lot at SunRay Casino about an hour after they departed the soccer complex.

The balloon rally will continue June 15 and 16. Pilots will arrive at 6:30 a.m. both days and take flight at 7 a.m.

There will be a balloon glow at 5:30 p.m. June 15 at the Chamblee Soccer Complex.

The event is put on each year by the Bloomfield Chamber of Commerce. Chamber President Janet Mackey said this year’s rally features 18 balloons.

Buy Photo Volunteers, crews and pilots inflate hot air balloons, Friday, June 14, 2019, at the start of the San Juan River Balloon Rally in Bloomfield. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo A hot air balloon flies near above the San Juan River, Friday, June 14, 2019, west of Bloomfield. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo Pilot Ian Whitling sets up his balloon, Roy-G-Biv, Friday, June 14, 2019, during the San Juan River Balloon Rally. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo Flames from the burner help inflate the hot air balloon Roy-G-Biv for the San Juan River Balloon Rally. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

