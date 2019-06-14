BLOOMFIELD — The 12th Annual San Juan River Balloon Rally kicked off early June 14 from the Chamblee Soccer Complex, 701 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield.
More than a dozen balloons floated above the San Juan River, traveling west toward McGee Park. Many of the pilots chose to land in the parking lot at SunRay Casino about an hour after they departed the soccer complex.
The balloon rally will continue June 15 and 16. Pilots will arrive at 6:30 a.m. both days and take flight at 7 a.m.
There will be a balloon glow at 5:30 p.m. June 15 at the Chamblee Soccer Complex.
The event is put on each year by the Bloomfield Chamber of Commerce. Chamber President Janet Mackey said this year’s rally features 18 balloons.
