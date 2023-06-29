New Mexico Public Defender's Office pushes to reinstate charges in death of Aztec woman

The New Mexico Court of Appeals ruled that Chief District Court Judge Curtis Gurley erred when he dismissed the criminal case against defendant Christopher Middlebrook on Nov. 5, 2021.

Middlebrook had been charged with third-degree felony counts of homicide by vehicle (reckless driving) and great bodily harm by vehicle (reckless driving).

The Appeals Court ruling means the charges have been reinstated.

Officials with the New Mexico Law Offices of the Public Defender say they plan to appeal a recent New Mexico Court of Appeals decision that overruled the 2021 dismissal of reckless driving charges against a man accused of killing one Aztec High School teacher and injuring another in a 2019 crash.

In a June 20 opinion, the Court of Appeals ruled that Chief District Court Judge Curtis Gurley erred when he dismissed the criminal case against defendant Christopher Middlebrook on Nov. 5, 2021. Middlebrook had argued in a motion seeking dismissal that the third-degree felony counts of homicide by vehicle (reckless driving) and great bodily harm by vehicle (reckless driving) should be dismissed because the speed at which he was driving was not enough by itself to constitute reckless driving.

Middlebrook was charged in connection with the death of Aztec High School English teacher Amy Huaman after the vehicle he was driving collided with the back of Huaman’s vehicle on July 17, 2019, while both were traveling south on U.S. Highway 550 near Cedar Hill in northern San Juan County. Injured in the crash was Cynthia Mortensen, another Aztec High School English teacher, who was a passenger in Huaman’s car.

A New Mexico State Police reconstruction unit alleged Middlebrook had been driving in excess of 100 miles per hour in a 65-mph speed limit zone seconds before the crash, according to The Daily Times archives. Witnesses told investigators Middlebrook was cutting in and out of traffic while trying to pass other motorists, leading one driver in a van to swerve out of his way.

Maggie Shepard, communication director for the New Mexico Law Offices of the Public Defender, which handled Middlebrook’s case after Gurley’s ruling was appealed by the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office, said June 27 her agency plans to seek a review of the new ruling before the New Mexico Supreme Court. She said it is unclear whether the Supreme Court will agree to take up that review.

In the meantime, she noted, the case against Middlebrook continues in the pretrial phase, as the charges have been reinstated.

Dustin O’Brien, the chief deputy district attorney for the San Juan County District Attorney's Office, welcomed the court’s recent decision.

“The state is definitely pleased that the Court of Appeals reversed the decision and that we can move forward to hold the defendant accountable,” he said.

O’Brien said it is impossible to know how an appeals court will rule, but he always believed his office had a strong case against Middlebrook, given the speed at which he is alleged to have been traveling and previous rulings in similar cases in which excessive speed was determined to have been a significant factor in a crash.

“It seemed to us to be a clear case this is reckless driving,” O’Brien said. “So, yeah, we were confident the court would see it the way we did.”

Given the fact that it has been nearly four years since the incident occurred, O’Brien acknowledged his office would face some challenges in trying the case again.

“There are always problems with trying a case that many years after the fact,” he said, citing the difficulty of tracking down witnesses whose memories may have faded over time, as well as the issue of retrieving whatever physical evidence remains from the crime scene.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com.