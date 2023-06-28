Gas flaring at San Juan County landfill will lead to nighttime fires this week

The Farmington Daily-Times

USA TODAY NETWORK - NEW MEXICO

FARMINGTON — Officials of Waste Management are warning San Juan County residents who live near the county landfill in Aztec that they will be flaring off captured landfill gasses this week, meaning people can expect to see fires burning at night.

The landfill is located at 78 County Road 3140 in Aztec. The Waste Management staff will be monitoring the fire and will be flaring only when conditions are safe to do so, according to a news release from San Juan County.

Residents are warned the fire could look as if it is uncontrolled, but they are asked not to call emergency dispatch if they see the flames. Anyone with questions is advised to call Waste Management at 505-386-5005.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.