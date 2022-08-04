Resident dies in Aztec house fire

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON − Officials from San Juan County Fire & Rescue are investigating the cause of an Aztec house fire that claimed the life of the occupant on the morning of Aug. 3.

The Aztec Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1700 block of West Aztec Boulevard at approximately 5:30 a.m. Aug. 3, followed by San Juan County Fire & Rescue crew members. According to a news release from county officials, they arrived to find the structure on fire and the occupant still inside.

County officials said the resident was found dead in the house after the fire was extinguished, despite what they described as the quick response of firefighters and the heroic efforts of officers from the Aztec Police Department.

The name of the resident has not been released by the county. The San Juan County Joint Fire & Explosion Investigation Task Force is trying to determine the cause of the fire, but the news release indicated there was no sign of foul play.

