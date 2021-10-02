Aztec Highland Games return after being cancelled in 2020

The Daily Times Staff

AZTEC — Members of the public descended upon Riverside Park for this year's Aztec Highland Games and Celtic Festival after last year's event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The storms earlier in the week left the ground soft and wet in the park but the participants were pushing through on the morning of Oct. 2, the first of the two-day event.

The event celebrates Celtic culture through dance and music performances along with traditional athletic competitions.

The men's and women's Heavy Celtic Athletic competitions started when the gates opened at 9 a.m.

Bands were playing on two sets of stages at each end of the park as attendees browsed the vendors set up across the event.

The event is set to continue on Oct. 3 starting at 9 a.m.

For more information on the event, visit www.aztechighlandgames.com.