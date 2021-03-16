Aztec Rogue Foods providing healthier snack options for those eyeing more active lifestyle

AZTEC — Now that people are starting to be out and about more amid the improved COVID-19 outlook, it's proving to be a valuable added bonus for Aztec Rogue Foods.

The goal for the new shop, which officially opened on Monday, is to provide healthier snacking options for those on a quick jog or bike ride, as well as serving those simply seeking a healthier lifestyle.

"That was kind of our intent ... since there are so many outdoor activities, it just seemed kind of like a good meld as far as producing packaged things that you can take with you to go hiking or something," co-owner Greta Quintana said.

Products include carne seca beef jerky that’s free of preservatives, blue corn biscotti, soup and chili mixes, bread mixes, locally roasted ground coffee and gluten-free granola and trail mixes — including two keto and paleo-friendly granola packs.

"(People) want to be able to have an alternative to the traditional snacks that they can buy... there's a whole different spectrum of people out there that are looking for these types of foods," said co-owner Isaac Lucero, who used to work with Quintana's husband, David.

Quintana, who previously sold some of her products at farmers markets, said the snacks available would also "fall in line" as an option for those who may have gained some weight during the pandemic.

Aztec Rogue Foods' hours this week will be noon to 4 p.m. through Friday. Effective next week, the store will expand its hours to 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information on the shop, located at 603 N.E. Aztec Boulevard, visit aztecroguefoodsllc.com.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports and business for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577, mhollinshead@daily-times.com and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

