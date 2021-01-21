R&R Mexican Grill aims for quick, quality food service in Aztec

AZTEC – R&R Mexican Grill is already garnering interest just over a month after opening its doors in Aztec. The owners say that's because the business emphasizes quick service for carryout and drive-thru customers and homestyle cuisine during a time when state health restrictions eliminated the option of indoor dining.

Co-owners Rudy Hernandez and Roy Allen previously owned a restaurant for 10 years in Silverton, Colorado, but already owned property in Aztec. They opened their establishment on Dec. 19 and say they are seeing promising results.

“News was getting out that a new place was opening here in Aztec, and it kind of spread like wildfire. People were out in droves,” Hernandez said. “Everything is homemade here. I make my own tacos and enchiladas. This is what I grew up with. These recipes were handed down from my mother.”

Hernandez said he expects New Mexico’s dining restrictions to last for at least another year, so R&R Mexican Grill aims to get “full sit-down dinner” quality food out to customers within 10 minutes via carryout and drive-thru services – which Hernandez said has been challenging at times.

“We have great food, Rudy’s an excellent cook. With all his homemade recipes and everything, we did really well up there in Silverton,” Allen said. “Thanks to all the people down here and the support that we’ve gotten, it’s been really terrific.”

When New Mexico’s dining restrictions start loosening again, Hernandez said outdoor picnic tables will be added to the side of the building and via patio space behind the building.

For more information on R&R Mexican Grill, which is located at 910 NE Aztec Blvd., call 505-258-0827 or visit http://rrmexicangrill.eatontheweb.com.

