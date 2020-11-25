Ken George named Aztec's Interim City Manager, will assume duty on Jan. 1

FARMINGTON — The city of Aztec has appointed Ken George as its interim city manager and Steven Saavedra as assistant interim city manager, Mayor Pro-Tem Rosalyn Fry confirmed via text message early Wednesday morning.

George is the city’s electric utility director, and he's previously filled the interim city manager role before. Saavedra is the city’s community development director.

“I think that it’s good for the commission, it’s good for our staff, and it’s good for our city,” City Commissioner Michael A. Padilla, Sr. said of the appointees during the meeting.

The meeting to appoint the interim city manager was conducted via the city’s YouTube channel on Tuesday night.

The city commissioners went into a closed session between 6:42 p.m. Tuesday and came out of closed session 35 minutes later to vote unanimously on appointing George.

The updated video was added to the city’s YouTube channel early Wednesday morning.

Steve Mueller is retiring from the position. Mueller has held the city manager position full-time since July of 2018.

Mueller was previously the city’s parks and general services director before he replaced Josh Ray on an interim basis back in October of 2017.

George and Saavedra will assume duty on Jan. 1, 2021.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577, mhollinshead@daily-times.com and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

