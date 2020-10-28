Sutherland Farms' annual pumpkin patch sale open through Halloween

Matt Hollinshead, mhollinshead@daily-times.com

AZTEC – A lot of things have changed this year, but one annual event is back.

Sutherland Farms Market has a wide array of pumpkins, big or small, on display during this week’s annual pumpkin patch sale.

The market, located at 745 County Road 2900 in Aztec, features pumpkins ranging from $2 to $20.

The pumpkins are scattered from the picnic table area all the way out to the field in the back end of the property.

The pumpkin patch is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday, Oct. 31.

For more information call Sutherland Farms at 505-334-3578 or visit its Facebook page.

