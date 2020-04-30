CLOSE

AZTEC — When Aztec restaurants reopen for indoor dining, they will also have a new opportunity: Sunday alcohol sales.

Up until this year, restaurants were not able to sell alcohol on Sundays in Aztec. While restaurants weren’t able to sell liquor, grocery stores and breweries could.

This is all changing following the March municipal elections. Voters approved a ballot measure to allow the Sunday sales of alcohol.

The Aztec City Commission approved intent to adopt ordinances that will change to city code to allow the sale of alcohol. The changes approved on April 28 reflect the state’s regulations.

Aztec City Manager Steve Mueller and City Attorney Tyson Gobble said the changes also mean that the city code will update along with the state regulations. That means if the state Legislature changes alcohol regulations, the city code will also change.

Aztec residents and restaurant owners have been pushing to get Sunday alcohol sales for years, and there have been several petition processes.

Voters approved the measure on a vote of 542 in favor and 270 against.

Restaurants must obtain liquor licenses prior to selling alcoholic beverages.

