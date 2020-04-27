CLOSE

AZTEC — Aztec’s tourism department is inviting people to participate in a coloring contest or in a photo contest starting May 1. Entries will be accepted through May 26.

“In Aztec, as in many communities, our events are kind of on hold,” said tourism and marketing supervisor Wilann Thomas. “So we just created an event.”

The city hopes to display the images submitted for the public to vote on once the coronavirus-related restrictions are lifted.

But before that voting happens, the tourism department will judge the entries and announce winners by May 31.

“Part of it is giving kids something to do,” Thomas said. “Contests are always fun.”

She said she didn’t want to make an event solely for kids, though. Neither the photo contest nor the coloring contest has an age limit, although the photo contest is geared more for adults and the coloring contest is geared more for children.

Pages for the coloring contest can be found at aztecnm.com/Aztec/coloring.html. Entries for the photo contest must feature outdoor recreation in and around Aztec.

Thomas said that doesn’t necessarily mean that the city is encouraging people to go places to take pictures. Instead, she said people can sort through photos they have already taken and submit those pictures for the contest.

The pictures should be submitted to wthomas@aztecnm.com and entries should include contact information. Photos must be high definition and in jpg format.

