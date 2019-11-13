CLOSE

FARMINGTON — Aztec residents will soon decide if restaurants in city limits should be able to sell alcohol on Sundays.

The Aztec City Commission voted to include that question on the ballot for the March 3 municipal election. The item was on the City Commission’s consent agenda on Nov. 12. The consent agenda includes multiple items that are voted on in a single vote.

This is not the first time the City Commission has attempted to get Sunday alcohol sales on the election ballot. This question has been raised multiple times over the last few years, including in 2017 and 2018. However, each time there has been confusion about election laws.

Aztec currently allows stores like Safeway to sell alcohol on Sundays, and 550 Brewing is also allowed to sell alcohol because it manufactures the products. However, restaurants are not permitted to sell alcohol on Sundays.

Randy Hodge owns Rubia's Restaurant in downtown Aztec. He said he has been wanting the law to change for 20 years.

"For a long time we didn't open on Sundays because of the confusion," Hodge said.

He said some customers want to order beer on Sundays and he anticipates allowing alcohol sales will change the Sunday dynamic at his restaurant.

Hodge said the change would also allow new opportunities, including hosting special events and attracting customers to watch Sunday football games at the restaurant.

