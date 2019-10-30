CLOSE
FARMINGTON — A petition has been filed in district court by the mother of a teenage girl killed in the Aztec High School shooting to possibly pursue a wrongful death lawsuit.

Casey Marquez's mother, Jamie Lattin, filed on Oct. 22 a petition for expedited appointment as her daughter's personal representative under the New Mexico Wrongful Death Act in Eleventh Judicial District Court.

The petition states Lattin seeks appointment as personal representative to investigate and possibly pursue a lawsuit under state law, according to the petition.

Lattin declined to comment on the petition.

Francisco "Paco" Fernandez and Marquez, both 17, were killed during the Dec. 7, 2017, shooting at Aztec High.

Pending lawsuit

The mother filed a separate lawsuit against Aztec Superintendent Kirk Carpenter and the Aztec Municipal School District Board of Education on Sept. 23.

The Sept. 23 complaint alleges the defendants were negligent in the sexual abuse and harassment of her daughter by a former Aztec High School teacher, according to The Daily Times archives.

Former ethics and math teacher James Coulter is accused of two felony counts of criminal sexual contact with another 17-year-old Aztec high student in 2017. He was the assistant athletics coach for the AHS girls cheerleading team.

MORE: Case dismissed against Aztec Superintendent Kirk Carpenter

The lawsuit claims Coulter admitted to two incidents of sexual contact with Marquez and that he kissed her and hugged her, which caused much stress and anxiety for the girl. There is no jury trial scheduled for Coulter.

The defendants have not filed a response to the complaint.

New court documents

The Oct. 22 petition details how a personal representative is appointed by a district court for the purpose of a wrongful death lawsuit, according to the petition.

It details the information on the daughter, including city of residence, who she resided with, her parents and who had legal custody of Marquez.

Lattin requests expedited processing of the petition as the statute of limitations for filing any state tort claims for wrongful death in this case will expire on Dec. 7.

The girl's biological father, Frederick Russell Marquez, on Oct. 26 filed additional court documents in support of Lattin's petition.

The filing by Frederick states he does not oppose the mother's appointment as the personal representative and gives his consent for Lattin's appointment to investigate and pursue a possible claim for the wrongful death of Casey.

District Judge Curtis Gurley is assigned to the case and had not ruled on the petition as of the morning of Oct. 30.

PHOTOS: Aztec High School shooting
A schedule written by the Aztec High School shooter.
A schedule written by the Aztec High School shooter. San Juan County Sheriff’s Office
This is Francisco Fernandez, one of two students killed at Aztec High School, Thursday, December 7, 2017, by William Atchison, 21, who then turned a Glock 9mm on himself.
This is Francisco Fernandez, one of two students killed at Aztec High School, Thursday, December 7, 2017, by William Atchison, 21, who then turned a Glock 9mm on himself. San Juan County Sheriff’s Office
High school junior Francisco I. Fernandez was identified by authorities as a victim in the Aztec High School shooting.
High school junior Francisco I. Fernandez was identified by authorities as a victim in the Aztec High School shooting. San Juan County Sheriff’s Office
This is Casey Marquez, one of two students shot to death by William Atchison, 21, at Aztec High School, Thursday, December 7, 2017. Atchinson then turned a Glock 9mm on himself.
This is Casey Marquez, one of two students shot to death by William Atchison, 21, at Aztec High School, Thursday, December 7, 2017. Atchinson then turned a Glock 9mm on himself. Tom Tingle/The Republic
High school senior Casey J. Marquez was identified by authorities as a victims in the Aztec High School shooting.
High school senior Casey J. Marquez was identified by authorities as a victims in the Aztec High School shooting. San Juan County Sheriff’s Office
This is William Atchison, 21, who shot two students to death at Aztec High School and then turned a Glock 9mm on himself.
This is William Atchison, 21, who shot two students to death at Aztec High School and then turned a Glock 9mm on himself. Tom Tingle/The Republic
A letter written by the shooter, William Atchison.
A letter written by the shooter, William Atchison. San Juan County Sheriff’s Office
San Juan County Sheriffs deputies listen to a press conference on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 at the San Juan County Sheriff's Office in Aztec.
San Juan County Sheriffs deputies listen to a press conference on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 at the San Juan County Sheriff's Office in Aztec. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Aztec Police Chief Mike Heal participates in a press conference on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 at the San Juan County Sheriff's Office in Aztec.
Aztec Police Chief Mike Heal participates in a press conference on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 at the San Juan County Sheriff's Office in Aztec. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez speaks during a press conference on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 at the San Juan County Sheriff's Office in Aztec.
New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez speaks during a press conference on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 at the San Juan County Sheriff's Office in Aztec. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
At center, Aztec Schools Superintendent Kirk Carpenter stands with law enforcement officials and community members during a press conference on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 at the San Juan County Sheriff's Office in Aztec.
At center, Aztec Schools Superintendent Kirk Carpenter stands with law enforcement officials and community members during a press conference on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 at the San Juan County Sheriff's Office in Aztec. Jon Austria/The Daily Times, Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Hand written evidence with a time line was found at the home of William Atchison is projected on a screen, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 at the San Juan County Sheriff's Office in Aztec.
Hand written evidence with a time line was found at the home of William Atchison is projected on a screen, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 at the San Juan County Sheriff's Office in Aztec. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
From left, New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez, San Juan County Sheriff Ken Christesen, Aztec Police Chief Mike Heal, Terry Wade, special agent in charge of the FBI's Albuquerque Division and New Mexico State Police Chief Pete Kassetas hold a news conference on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 at the San Juan County Sheriff's Office in Aztec.
From left, New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez, San Juan County Sheriff Ken Christesen, Aztec Police Chief Mike Heal, Terry Wade, special agent in charge of the FBI's Albuquerque Division and New Mexico State Police Chief Pete Kassetas hold a news conference on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 at the San Juan County Sheriff's Office in Aztec. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Police stop traffic at East Chaco Street and North Main Avenue on Thursday in Aztec after a shooting at Aztec High School.
Police stop traffic at East Chaco Street and North Main Avenue on Thursday in Aztec after a shooting at Aztec High School. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Mike Atwood and Shannon Atwood, comfort their sons, Coltyn Atwood, in gray, and Caidyn Atwood, both freshmen at Aztec High School, on Thursday at McGee Park Convention Center after a shooting at the school.
Mike Atwood and Shannon Atwood, comfort their sons, Coltyn Atwood, in gray, and Caidyn Atwood, both freshmen at Aztec High School, on Thursday at McGee Park Convention Center after a shooting at the school. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Police block the entrance to Aztec High School on Thursday after a fatal shooting on campus.
Police block the entrance to Aztec High School on Thursday after a fatal shooting on campus. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Students are led out of Aztec High School Thursday morning after a fatal shooting.
Students are led out of Aztec High School Thursday morning after a fatal shooting. Jon Austria/Daily Times
Law enforcement officials and others gather near a command post Thursday after a fatal shooting at Aztec High School.
Law enforcement officials and others gather near a command post Thursday after a fatal shooting at Aztec High School. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Local law enforcement officials set up a command post in front of Aztec High School on Thursday after a fatal shooting at the school.
Local law enforcement officials set up a command post in front of Aztec High School on Thursday after a fatal shooting at the school. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Aztec High School freshmen wait to reunite with their families Thursday at the McGee Park Convention Center following a shooting at the school.
Aztec High School freshmen wait to reunite with their families Thursday at the McGee Park Convention Center following a shooting at the school. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Volunteers hand out water bottles to families of Aztec High School students Thursday at the McGee Park Convention Center in Farmington after a fatal shooting at the school.
Volunteers hand out water bottles to families of Aztec High School students Thursday at the McGee Park Convention Center in Farmington after a fatal shooting at the school. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Families of Aztec High School students wait to pick up their children at the McGee Park Convention Center Thursday after a fatal shooting at the school.
Families of Aztec High School students wait to pick up their children at the McGee Park Convention Center Thursday after a fatal shooting at the school. Matt Hollinshead/Daily Times
A Bloomfield Police officer directs schools buses containing Aztec High School Students Thursday after a fatal shooting on the campus.
A Bloomfield Police officer directs schools buses containing Aztec High School Students Thursday after a fatal shooting on the campus. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Students are led away from their classrooms, Thursday at Aztec High School after a fatal shooting on the campus.
Students are led away from their classrooms, Thursday at Aztec High School after a fatal shooting on the campus. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
San Juan County sheriff's deputies carry away a child Thursday after a fatal shooting at Aztec High School.
San Juan County sheriff's deputies carry away a child Thursday after a fatal shooting at Aztec High School. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
The San Juan Regional AirCare helicopter flies over the Farmington Police Department mobile command unit Thursday at Aztec High School after a fatal shooting at the school.
The San Juan Regional AirCare helicopter flies over the Farmington Police Department mobile command unit Thursday at Aztec High School after a fatal shooting at the school. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
A San Juan County Sheriff's deputy stands watch near the entrance of Aztec High School on Thursday in Aztec after a shooting on the campus.
A San Juan County Sheriff's deputy stands watch near the entrance of Aztec High School on Thursday in Aztec after a shooting on the campus. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Buses begin to transport students and faculty members from Aztec High School to McGee Park Thursday after a fatal shooting at the school.
Buses begin to transport students and faculty members from Aztec High School to McGee Park Thursday after a fatal shooting at the school. Jon Austria/Daily Times
Lacy Cross talks on the phone as she waits for news on her daughter at North Mesa Verda Avenue Thursday after a fatal shooting at Aztec High School.
Lacy Cross talks on the phone as she waits for news on her daughter at North Mesa Verda Avenue Thursday after a fatal shooting at Aztec High School. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Buses move toward Aztec High School on Thursday to transport students after a fatal shooting on campus.
Buses move toward Aztec High School on Thursday to transport students after a fatal shooting on campus. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
A San Juan County sheriff's deputy directs traffic Thursday after a fatal shooting at Aztec High School.
A San Juan County sheriff's deputy directs traffic Thursday after a fatal shooting at Aztec High School. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Police keep watch near the entrance of Aztec High School on Thursday after a fatal shooting on campus.
Police keep watch near the entrance of Aztec High School on Thursday after a fatal shooting on campus. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Aztec High School junior Canisius Phillips is reunited with his mother, Cindee Phillips, Thursday at her work place at the San Juan County Administration Building in Aztec.
Aztec High School junior Canisius Phillips is reunited with his mother, Cindee Phillips, Thursday at her work place at the San Juan County Administration Building in Aztec. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Aztec Police Chief Mike Heal speaks during a press conference Thursday at the San Juan County Administration Building in Aztec after a fatal shooting at Aztec High School.
Aztec Police Chief Mike Heal speaks during a press conference Thursday at the San Juan County Administration Building in Aztec after a fatal shooting at Aztec High School. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Aztec Municipal School District Superintendent Kirk Carpenter addresses the media Thursday at the San Juan County Administration Building in Aztec after a fatal shooting at Aztec High School.
Aztec Municipal School District Superintendent Kirk Carpenter addresses the media Thursday at the San Juan County Administration Building in Aztec after a fatal shooting at Aztec High School. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez speaks during a press conference Thursday at the San Juan County Administration Building in Aztec after a fatal shooting at Aztec High School.
New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez speaks during a press conference Thursday at the San Juan County Administration Building in Aztec after a fatal shooting at Aztec High School. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Aztec Mayor Sally Burbridge, center, listens as New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez addresses the public Thursday during a press conference at the San Juan County Administration Building in Aztec after a fatal shooting at Aztec High School.
Aztec Mayor Sally Burbridge, center, listens as New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez addresses the public Thursday during a press conference at the San Juan County Administration Building in Aztec after a fatal shooting at Aztec High School. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
    Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

