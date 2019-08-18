CLOSE

AZTEC — Nearly 50 people have been displaced from apartments on West Chuska Street in Aztec following an explosion this morning, according to a press release issued by the American Red Cross.

The explosion caused 24 apartment units to be evacuated.

San Juan County Police and Fire Dispatch received the call about the explosion shortly before 8:50 a.m. this morning.

In the press release, the American Red Cross stated it has sent volunteers to assist the 48 displaced adult residents.

As of the evening, authorities had not released information about what caused the explosion.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/aztec/2019/08/18/explosion-displaces-nearly-50-people-aztec-apartment-complex/2048279001/