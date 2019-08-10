Dana Payne of Mary's Kitchen Prime Rib Taco Boats stand, based in Farmington, prepares samples during Saturday's inaugural Taco Throwdown and Bloody Mary Challenge at Aztec Municipal Golf Course in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Mary's Kitchen Prime Rib Taco Boats stand, based in Farmington, showcases its product during Saturday's inaugural Taco Throwdown and Bloody Mary Challenge at Aztec Municipal Golf Course in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Rubias Fine Mexican Dining, based in Aztec, showcases its jalapeño peach taco during Saturday's inaugural Taco Throwdown and Bloody Mary Challenge at Aztec Municipal Golf Course in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
A Bloody Mary alcoholic beverage is prepared by Traegers, based in Farmington, during Saturday's inaugural Taco Throwdown and Bloody Mary Challenge at Aztec Municipal Golf Course in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Vanilla Moose, based in Aztec, showcases its cookie butter desert taco during Saturday's inaugural Taco Throwdown and Bloody Mary Challenge at Aztec Municipal Golf Course in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Farmington's Red Lobster location showcases its fish tacos during Saturday's inaugural Taco Throwdown and Bloody Mary Challenge at Aztec Municipal Golf Course in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
FARMINGTON — The Taco Throw Down and Bloody Mary Challenge attracted hundreds of people to the Aztec Municipal Golf Course over the weekend and raised thousands of dollars for the San Juan Medical Foundation.
The event featured three types of Bloody Mary drinks as well as a variety of tacos including prime rib, shrimp and fish.
The event pitted local vendors against each other to create the best Bloody Mary or the best taco.
