FARMINGTON — The Taco Throw Down and Bloody Mary Challenge attracted hundreds of people to the Aztec Municipal Golf Course over the weekend and raised thousands of dollars for the San Juan Medical Foundation.

The event featured three types of Bloody Mary drinks as well as a variety of tacos including prime rib, shrimp and fish.

The event pitted local vendors against each other to create the best Bloody Mary or the best taco.

