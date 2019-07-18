CLOSE Here are some tips about what to do if you get in a car crash. Wochit, Wochit

FARMINGTON — Aztec Municipal School District has identified the woman who died in a crash on July 17 near Cedar Hill as an Aztec High School English teacher, Amy Huaman.

The school district posted on Facebook that another English teacher, Cynthia Mortensen, was also involved in the crash and was severely injured.

The crash occurred before 9 a.m. on July 17 south of the state line along U.S. Highway 550.

Counselors will be at Aztec High School from 1 to 4 p.m. today to provide support to students, family and staff. People who are unable to make it during that time frame and would like help can contact the mental health coordinator Glynnis Maes at 505-334-3695.

A brown dog named Foxy was in the vehicle with Conway and ran off after the crash. Aztec Animal Shelter Director Tina Roper said the shelter has not received reports of the dog being located. Roper said the sheriff's office alerted the animal shelter about the dog's disappearance.

New Mexico State Police is investigating the crash. The cause of the crash has not yet been released.

