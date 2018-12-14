Aztec commission votes against buying theater building
AZTEC — The city of Aztec will not purchase the Aztec Theater on North Main Avenue, despite being approached by tenants of the building who wanted the city to buy it and lease it back to them or sell it to them.
The City Commission voted unanimously against purchasing the building during its Tuesday meeting.
After the meeting, Commissioner Sherri Sipe said purchasing the building is not economically feasible now.
"It's just not a viable option at this time," she said.
