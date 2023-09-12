Incumbent Jakino, challenger Brady square off in Farmington District 4 City Council race

Janis Jakino was elected to the seat in 2018 after incumbent Nate Duckett vacated it to run for mayor.

She has served a five and a half year term because of an election scheduling quirk.

Prudence Brady, a project manager for the City of Bloomfield, is making her first run for public office.

It’s been five and a half years since Janis Jakino mounted her first campaign for the District 4 seat on the Farmington City Council, and since winning that election, she’s never had to go through another campaign.

That’s because of a scheduling quirk. After Jakino emerged victorious in the March 2018 race to replace Nate Duckett as the District 4 city councilor when he decided to run for mayor, Farmington shuffled its elections calendar so that it aligned with other municipalities in the county. That meant Jakino’s District 4, the District 3 seat and the mayor’s position were assigned longer-than-normal terms.

All three positions will revert to standard four-year terms with this election.

Jakino — who owns a small business with her husband Brandon and whose background includes stints in real estate development and management, financial management, and county corrections — will enter this campaign running as an incumbent for the first time, squaring off against challenger Prudence Brady, a project manager for the City of Bloomfield with a background in architectural design.

“Being an incumbent gives me more pride,” Jakino said of how her perspective has changed since the first time she ran for office. “I have five and a half years of working hard and loving what I do, and I think it means more to me to keep doing it.”

Jakino said serving as a city councilor has been largely what she expected, although there have been some notable exceptions to that. Topping that list, she said, was the COVID-19 pandemic, which presented unforeseen challenges to public officials all over the country. There was also the aftermath of the retirement last fall of the San Juan Generating Station, which the City of Farmington unsuccessfully attempted to acquire and continue operating in a modified form.

Jakino defended the city’s years-long-but-futile effort to keep the coal-fired power plant open, noting the long-term uncertainty that now exists over where and how the Farmington Electric Utility System will obtain the energy it needs to meet customer demand. She said the three additional months the city was able to keep the plant in operation beyond its original retirement date allowed the FEUS to acquire electricity at a cost savings that covered whatever investment the city made as part of its effort to acquire the facility and keep it open.

Even with the setback of the plant’s closure, she said the experience of serving for the last five and a half years has left her convinced that better days lie ahead for Farmington.

“I’m definitely optimistic about the next four years. We’re beginning many major projects I’m excited to see through to fruition,” she said, citing the planned Boundless Adventures All-Abilities Park and Gateway Park, as well as the Pinon Hills Boulevard extension. “I’m really looking forward to that.”

That focus on new capital projects and quality-of-life amenities dovetails nicely with the city’s efforts to diversify its economy, Jakino said, noting the way Farmington has invested in a renovation of the Civic Center and the downtown corridor in recent years, as well as making significant improvements at Lake Farmington and building a new aquatic center.

“This initiative has allowed us to examine Farmington from a different lens,” she said. “ … It’s been very rewarding to see how we’ve transformed this community.”

More:Candidates for Farmington mayor, Bloomfield council disqualified by San Juan clerk. Why?

A details-oriented mind

Brady, a Farmington native who spent some time early in her career living and working in Los Angeles before returning home to work for the Navajo Housing Authority and the City of Bloomfield, said the closure of the San Juan Generating Station struck a personal chord with her. Her late father worked at the plant’s Westmoreland Mine before dying at age 56, his body essentially broken down from years of demanding physical labor.

Brady said she appreciated the financial stability that her father’s work at the facility provided for her family. But she said it is clear to her there is a significant health price to be paid by workers at such plants, and she said the time has come for Farmington to move on to other, better economic opportunities that don’t require significant health costs.

“I think that we probably should not have pursued (the acquisition of the plant),” she said.

Brady said she has been pleased to see officials and Farmington and rest of San Juan County turn their attention in recent years to other economic development possibilities. Fossil fuels will always be part of the economy here, she said, but the time has come for outdoor recreation, renewable energy and other elements to play a more prominent role in San Juan County’s evolving business portfolio.

“I’m very proud of what my dad did,” she said. “But he passed away very young.”

More:Dozens of candidates file for office to run in November general election

Brady, an avid bicyclist who has been involved in the effort to create more designated bike lanes on roads throughout the county, described herself as a bit of a policy wonk and a details-oriented person, explaining how she learned to drive a standard-transmission car simply from watching her father.

“Contracts are my bread and butter,” she said, laughing. “I love making sure things are done on time and clearing a path for them.”

Her background in architectural management made her a natural for project management in Bloomfield, Brady said, and she enjoys the challenges and satisfaction of seeing a new enterprise through from start to finish.

Describing a trip she made back to the Four Corners for a family reunion several years ago when she was living in Los Angeles, Brady, whose family is Navajo, recalled going to visit her grandmother in her dirt floor hogan to deliver a load of vegetables. Barely 24 hours later, Brady found herself back in Los Angeles, driving to Beverly Hills to meet with a wealthy client about a new project.

The juxtaposition was jarring, she said, and made her rethink what she was doing with her life.

“I thought, ‘What am I doing? I was supposed to get educated and come back home to help my community,’” she said.

Brady, who is running for public office for the first time, walked away from a potentially lucrative career in southern California to re-enter life the Farmington area, taking a job with the Navajo Housing Authority, where she quickly helped create and design a new housing project, the first in many years on the Navajo Nation.

“I said to myself, ‘Let’s see if I can build houses,’” she said. “I wanted to improve the quality of life on the Navajo Nation.”

More:Farmington municipal judge calling it quits after more than 30 years on bench

Enjoying one-on-one interaction

While she derives a great deal of satisfaction from the many visible quality-of-life additions to the city’s landscape that have emerged during her tenure, Jakino said her favorite part of being a city councilor is communicating with her constituents and helping address issues that are important to them.

“I find that problem-solving process to be very rewarding,” she said.

Jakino said much of the work she does for her constituents is not the kind of thing that attracts much attention, such as handling requests for traffic-calming devices to discourage speeders in neighborhoods or the cleanup of unsightly yards. Those issues may not be on everyone’s radar, she said, but they are important to the folks who reach out to her and expect their public servants to be responsive to their concerns.

She balances her job as a city councilor with her other work for such organizations as the New Mexico Municipal League, the New Mexico Public Utility Commission, the Four Corners Home for Children and the San Juan Rotary Club. Jakino said rather than district her from her work as a city councilor, her association with those other groups helps her be more effective as a public servant.

“As far as those other organizations, a lot of what I do bleeds into each other,” she said, adding that she enjoys the process of collaboration.

Brady echoed that notion, describing her belief that the county and municipal governments in San Juan County should be working together to address the challenges the area faces. She said she doesn’t believe her work for the City of Bloomfield would present a conflict of interest, noting how Bloomfield Mayor Cynthia Atencio works for the City of Aztec and has not encountered any such situations.

Through her work with the Farmington Metropolitan Planning Organization, the regional planning forum for Aztec, Bloomfield, Farmington, Kirtland and San Juan County, Brady said she already has built a good understanding of what kind of challenges lie ahead for the region and what kind of collaboration is required to achieve good results — something that would serve her well as a city councilor, she said.

Not a crowded ballot in Farmington

The District 4 seat is the only one on the Farmington City Council that is being contested in the general election. District 3 incumbent Jeanine Bingham-Kelly did not draw any challengers and is running unopposed. Businessman Alexander Chambers did file to run against incumbent Mayor Nate Duckett, but Chambers was disqualified by the San Juan County Clerk’s Office because he was registered to vote in Kirtland, not Farmington, as required by law.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 7. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day. Early voting begins on Tuesday, Oct. 10. The last day to register to take part in the Nov. 7 election is Oct. 10.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.