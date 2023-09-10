Hiring, retention rates both climbing at San Juan County Sheriff's Office

The Sheriff's Office used the first year of the grant for retention and sign-on bonuses, and to pay the salaries of new deputies.

The money being funneled to San Juan County was part of more than $40 million that was awarded to law enforcement agencies statewide last year.

The measure reportedly funded the hiring of 300 new officers at agencies across the state.

Efforts by officials at the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office to bolster the agency’s ranks with new hires and retain existing deputies appear to have borne fruit over the last several months, thanks to a state grant aimed at addressing that issue.

During a presentation to the San Juan County Commission at its Sept. 5 meeting in Aztec, Undersheriff Cordell Tanner outlined how the Sheriff’s Office had received a three-year, $3.15 million grant from the state’s Law Enforcement Recruitment and Retention Fund last year. The county was able to use $1.8 million over the first year of the grant to provide retention bonuses for existing deputies and sign-on bonuses for new deputies while also paying the salaries of new hires with the money.

The bonuses had a significant effect on staffing at the agency, he said.

“In the nine months since issuing the retention bonuses, we’ve seen the lowest loss of certified deputies in many years and undoubtedly attribute it to the retention bonuses … ,” he said.

Tanner appeared before the commission to seek approval of an action item that would allow his agency to access the second year of the grant, which will provide $900,000 for more retention bonuses for existing deputies and sign-on bonuses for new ones.

Commissioner GloJean Todacheene said she was glad to see the bonus money being shared among experienced deputies and new hires, rather than seeing the funding targeted exclusively at new recruits. Tanner acknowledged that had been an issue with recruitment efforts in the past, but it was not the case this time.

Commissioner Steve Lanier thanked Tanner and Sheriff Shane Ferrari for their work on the recruitment and retention program, which has been designed to address a longstanding shortage of deputies and other employees at the sheriff’s office.

“I think it’s a great program,” he said.

The money being funneled to San Juan County was part of more than $40 million that was awarded to law enforcement agencies statewide last year after the passage of House Bill 68. The measure reportedly funded the hiring of 300 new officers at agencies across the state, with the Farmington Police Department, the Aztec Police Department and the Bloomfield Police Department also receiving money.

Ferrari also addressed commissioners. He described the impact the grant money has had not just on retention efforts, but on his agency’s attempts to hire new deputies.

“This time last year, we were experiencing about 24 vacancies,” he said, explaining that that figure equated to an approximate 40% reduction in the number of deputies on patrol at any given time.

Ferrari said that presented some serious challenges to the Sheriff’s Office in terms of being able to respond to calls in a timely fashion, in addition to creating safety issues for his deputies.

But as of Sept. 5, he noted, the agency had only 12 open positions — half the number of the previous year.

“So, we do have newer deputies at different stages of training right now, but we’re also seeing a huge influx right now of applicants — so much so that we’re having to pull from other divisions to do background checks,” he said. “So we have got a very large pool coming in, and the future’s bright. We’re getting caught up very quickly.”

Ferrari credited Tanner for restructuring the agency’s recruiting program and identifying grants it could access to support its efforts.

“That’s giving us an edge right now,” he said.

The commission unanimously approved a motion to allow the Sheriff’s Office to access the second year of the grant.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.