Weekend-long Totah Festival will bring best of Native culture to Farmington Civic Center

A full weekend of indigenous culture is planned at the Farmington Civic Center this weekend when the 34th annual Totah Festival & Indian Market takes place Friday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Sept. 3.

The three-day festival will feature wall-to-wall Native art, dancing and music. It is a Labor Day weekend tradition in Farmington, attracting visitors from throughout the region.

Bart Wilsey, director of the Farmington Museum, said response among artists and crafts people this year has been exceptional, virtually guaranteeing a full house for the Indian Market.

“We are very close to being sold out on all our vendor booths,” Wilsey said on Wednesday. “We’re going to be jam packed in the big exhibit hall and the atrium hall, and we’re quickly filling all our outdoor booths.”

Wilsey said if every booth is claimed, a total of 86 vendors will be on hand.

“And I’m thinking we’re going to,” he said. “We’ve got some incredible stuff this year.”

The list of artists includes Navajo jewelry maker Tonya Rafael, who won first place in the miscellaneous category at the prestigious Santa Fe Indian Market two weeks ago.

“If you are a lover of Native art, this is the festival to come to,” Wilsey said.

Kicking things off

The festival gets underway with the juried competition awards and the poster contest unveiling at 5 p.m. Friday at the Civic Center. Wilsey noted that the festival poster winner is always kept a secret until the unveiling on the opening night of the festival, which is free and open to the public.

“We had six artists apply with three pieces apiece,” he said, describing the winning entry as “a little bit different than we’ve done in the past but also the same.”

Dancing, dancing and more dancing

While the Indian Market is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, the Cultural Expo on the Civic Center grounds will run from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

It will be highlighted by hourly performances by a variety of Native American dance groups, including the Walter Strider Dance Group, the Black Eagle Dance Group, the Zuni Dance Group, the Anshe Ko’hanna Dance Group, the Pueblo Dance Group, and Joe Tohonnie Jr. and the White Mountain Apache Crown Dancers.

“We do have a lot of dance groups, which is fantastic because people want to see those,” Wilsey said.

The other highlight of the expo is the annual Navajo rug auction in the Civic Center Auditorium. Wilsey said he never knows how many pieces will be available until the day of the show, but the auction usually averages 175 to 200 weavings.

“We’re hoping we’re going to achieve that,” he said.

While it is too soon to describe weaving as a lost art, Wilsey said there are fewer and fewer people taking it up as the years go by. Nevertheless, he said, there are some exceptional young weavers who have chosen to participate in the last few years, and their work always fetches a significant price.

Don't forget the music

Saturday’s activities will be brought to a close by an outdoor live music festival taking place on the Civic Center grounds from 6 to 8 p.m.

The lineup includes Deion Hayz, Alex Rose Holiday, Joe Tohonnie Jr. and Inastate with Delbert Anderson.

... and all the rest

The festival also will feature the Run the River 5k Run/Walk scheduled for 8 a.m. Sunday in Berg Park. Registration is $20. DJ Who Me will provide music.

The Cultural Expo on Saturday and Sunday also will feature at least a half dozen food and drink vendors, Wilsey said, noting the offerings will run from Navajo tacos and frybread to roasted corn.

All festival events besides registration for the 5k are free. For more information, call 505-599-1174.

Mike Easterling