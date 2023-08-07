Dulce woman draws five year sentence after fatal snow shovel attack

The Farmington Daily-Times

USA TODAY NETWORK - NEW MEXICO

A Dulce woman has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter earlier this year in connection with a 2022 incident in which she struck a man in the head with a snow shovel.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico, 38-year-old Laurice Montoya, a member of the Jicarilla Apache Nation, entered a guilty plea to the charge on May 4. Court documents show that Montoya got into an argument with the victim on Jan. 19, 2022, in her home, and she responded by hitting him in the head twice with a snow shovel, causing him to fall and have a seizure.

The documents state that Montoya stayed with the victim but could not call for help. Approximately four hours later, a friend arrived at Montoya’s residence and called 911. The victim was transported to the San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington for treatment by a Jicarilla Apache emergency medical services team, where he later died.

An examination revealed the victim had sustained a traumatic brain injury, a rib fracture, severe bruising on his upper body and two cuts on his scalp.

Montoya will be subject to three years of supervised release upon her release from prison, the release states.

The case was investigated by the Farmington office of the FBI’s Albuquerque Field Office with assistance from the Jicarilla Apache Police and the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.