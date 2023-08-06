Filing date for several local offices coming up at end of August

Even though several candidates already have announced their intention to seek public office in San Juan County, the official filing date is coming up at the end of the month.

Anyone interested in seeking public office for any of the positions included in the Nov. 7 general election must file at the San Juan County Clerk’s Office between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Municipal positions open in upcoming election

There will be several positions up for grabs among municipal offices.

In Aztec, voters will elect City Commission members in districts 1 and 3, as well as a municipal judge.

In Bloomfield, voters will elect two members of the City Council.

In Farmington, there will be a mayoral race, as well as a full-time municipal judge race, a part-time municipal judge race and City Council races in districts 3 and 4.

In Kirtland, two town trustees will be elected.

School board seats need filling

Nearly a dozen local school board seats will be filled in the election.

In the Aztec Municipal School District, board seats in districts 2, 4 and 5 will be contested.

In the Bloomfield School District, board seats 1 and 3 are up for grabs.

In the Farmington Municipal School District, board seats 1, 4 and 5 will be filled. And in the Central Consolidated School District, board seats in districts 2, 3 and 5 are up.

On the San Juan College Board of Trustees, seats in districts 1 and 5 will be filled.

Other local positions open during election

On the San Juan Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors, seats are being contested in districts 1, 2 and 5.

Anyone interested in seeking a position on the Valley Water & Sanitation District is asked to call the County Clerk’s Office for details at 505-334-9471.

Register to vote now

Early voting for the general election begins Oct. 10 at the County Clerk’s Office, located at 100 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec. Early voting at the county’s voting convenience centers will begin Saturday, Oct. 21 and continue through Saturday, Nov. 4. The centers will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

To register to vote or to check the status of your voter registration, visit sos.nm.gov and click on the “Voting & Elections” header.

