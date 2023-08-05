San Juan County Fair Parade features floats, good time: 'We're here to have fun'

Given the clear, blue skies and a temperature that still registered in the mid 90s as evening approached, the most popular accessory at Friday’s San Juan County Fair Parade through downtown Farmington was umbrellas — used for shade.

The parade is the kickoff event for the annual San Juan County Fair, which gets underway Monday at McGee Park. Thousands of people picked out prime viewing spots in the shade by 5 p.m. When the event started an hour later, the sidewalks along Main Street through downtown were packed for several blocks, mostly by families with small children waiting to scurry into the street to snag handfuls of candy thrown by parade participants before it could melt into a gooey mess on the blistering asphalt.

San Juan County Fair Board member Sadie Shelton, who was running the check-in tent at the parade’s staging area at the east end of the downtown, said 31 competing entries had been registered by 5:45 with some last-minute stragglers still expected. That didn’t include several more floats associated with the fair board.

“I call it organized chaos — Sadie’s organized chaos,” said Shelton, who helps organize the parade each year.

Shelton said most of the parade participants had registered on the day of the event, and the late entries didn’t fluster her.

“I just throw ‘em in the mix,” she said, smiling.

Parade entrants were divided into 20 categories, and cash prizes were awarded to the best entry in each category. Some of the floats were elaborate and looked as if they had been the product of weeks of labor, while others were more basic. But Shelton noted the point was simply for everyone to enjoy the experience.

“We’re here to have fun,” she said.

The fair runs from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 through Thursday, Aug. 10. Hours are 8 a.m. to midnight Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12. The final day is Sunday, Aug. 13, when the hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event includes livestock shows, concerts, a carnival, concessions and more. Call 505-325-5415.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.